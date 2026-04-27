Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Match Prediction DC 42 % Chance of Winning RCB 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League is set to offer fans a revenge clash, as Delhi Capitals will be going against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This match will be played on 27 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi Capitals are heading to this game after losing their previous one against Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are heading to this game after winning their previous one against the Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets.

Who will win? Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vote 0 votes

Facts: Delhi Capitals have won three of their last five head-to-head encounters against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

KL Rahul has scored 107 runs off 61 balls against Josh Hazlewood, while Hazlewood has dismissed him once.

Virat Kohli has scored 18 runs off 16 balls against Mukesh Kumar, while Mukesh has dismissed him once.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will enter the next game against Delhi Capitals with a higher chance of winning. The team has showcased strong performances in this tournament, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 328 runs in 7 innings at an average of 54.66, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who holds 11 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 21. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will aim to get a turnaround and regain their winning momentum. The team also takes the home-ground advantage, which will play a crucial role. They have players such as KL Rahul, who has scored 357 runs in 7 matches at an average of 59.50, and Axar Patel, who holds 7 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 27.85.

Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning: 42%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning: 58%

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Delhi Capitals have not been able to maintain consistency in this season. The team holds three wins and four losses in seven games, as the next game against RCB brings more challenges for them. However, they will still be taking the home-ground advantage and have been strong against RCB in the last game. They have batters such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 165 runs in 6 innings at an average of 65.33, and Nitish Rana, who has scored 168 runs in 5 innings at an average of 33.60. Kuldeep Yadav holds 7 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 33.71.

On the other hand, the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, cannot be underestimated. The team came out victorious in the last head-to-head match at this venue, as they aim to continue their winning momentum. They have batters such as Rajat Patidar, who has scored 238 runs in 7 matches at an average of 39.66, and Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 208 runs in 6 innings at an average of 34.66. Krunal Pandya has taken 8 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 28.75.

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Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, giving the home-ground advantage to Delhi Capitals. Chasing teams have received an advantage here, as 14 out of 20 T20Is at this venue have been won by them. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, and it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, it is likely that the toss-winning team would bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru could be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 14% Humidity 30° - 42° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 14% Humidity 30° - 42° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Team Form

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have struggled to secure wins recently in the tournament. In its last five games this season, the team holds just one win and four losses, which makes the next game against RCB even more challenging. They have players such as Mukesh Kumar, who holds 5 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 55, and Pathum Nissanka, who has scored 147 runs in 7 matches at an average of 21.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have regained their winning momentum even after a loss. The team now holds three wins and two losses over their last five games, as the clash against DC brings an opportunity for them to get another win. They have players such as Josh Hazlewood, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 35.50, and Tim David, who has scored 183 runs in 7 innings at an average of 91.50.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.16 Bet Now! Royal Challengers Bengaluru Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now!

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

KL Rahul has been a key batsman for the Delhi Capitals in this tournament. Over his last 10 games for the team, he has scored a massive total of 515 runs at an average of 64.38.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli stands tall as the leading run scorer for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has scored 437 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 48.56.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav has been a consistent wicket-taker for the Delhi Capitals in this season. However, he holds just 10 wickets over his last 10 games at an economy of 9.54.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, on the other hand, has been a key bowler for RCB lately. He now holds 15 wickets over his last 10 games at an economy of 8.74.