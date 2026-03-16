New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Prediction
NEW
98%
Chance of Winning
ZIM
2%
Parimatch
Odi
University of Otago Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 189 runs, Isabella Gaze is the leading run scorer for New Zealand Women in this calendar year.
- With 111 runs, Kelis Ndhlovu is the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe Women in 2026.
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chance of Winning
New Zealand Women headed into this series as the favourites and they have dominated against Zimbabwe Women so far. They had a perfect record against Zimbabwe Women in the ODI format and would be hoping for a similar impact in the T20Is. In the last match they beat Zimbabwe Women by ten wickets.
Unlike their opponents, Zimbabwe Women have struggled to make an impact so far in this series. They lost the ODI series 3-0 and would be hoping to bounce back in this series. In the last game they were bowled out for 64. As per our calculations, New Zealand Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- New Zealand Women’ chances of winning - 98%
- Zimbabwe Women’ chances of winning - 02%
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Isabella Gaze has been brilliant so far in this campaign, she was outstanding in the ODI series and in this calendar year she is the leading run scorer in T20Is for her side which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.
Beloved Biza was the standout batter in the ODIs for Zimbabwe Women but she has struggled for consistency in the T20I in this calendar year which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Dunedin with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
New Zealand Women and Zimbabwe Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
McLeod Emma
batsman
Ndlovu Kellies
all rounder
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Mupachikwa Modester
wicket keeper
Green Maddy
batsman
Mugeri Chipo
batsman
Halliday Brooke
batsman
Biza Beloved
no information yet
Gaze Izzy
wicket keeper
Tshuma Loren
bowler
Sharp Izzy
all rounder
Dhururu Chiedza
wicket keeper
Kerr JM
bowler
Chatonzwa Christabel
batsman
Inglis Polly
wicket keeper
Zimunhu Adel
batsman
Patel Nensi
bowler
Makusha Tendai
no information yet
Penfold Molly
bowler
Sibanda Nomvelo
bowler
Illing Bree
all rounder
Marange Precious
all rounder
Team Form
New Zealand Women Team Form
New Zealand Women have been dominant in this tour as they have won the ODI series 3-0.
Zimbabwe Women Team Form
Zimbabwe Women have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost all three games in this tour so far.
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Head to Head
This would be the first time New Zealand Women and Zimbabwe Women go head to head in ODIs.
Head to Head:
New Zealand Women : 00
Zimbabwe Women: 00
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women
Odi
University of Otago Oval, Dunedin
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Zimbabwe
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Batters
Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’ top batter
Amelia Kerr heads into this series after a brilliant display in the ODIs against Zimbabwe Women as she was the leading run scorer. In T20Is she has scored 183 runs in the last two matches which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kelis Ndhlovu to be Zimbabwe Women’ top batter
Kelis Ndhlovu did not have a great outing in the ODIs regardless we are going to back her in this series as with 111 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side this year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Bowlers
Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’ top bowler
Amelia Kerr has been sensational with the ball and the bat so far in this campaign. She has been outstanding in this format and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Christabel Chatonzwa to be Zimbabwe Women’ top bowler
Christabel Chatonzwa has struggled to make an impact in this series but that doesn’t change the fact she has been solid in this format and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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