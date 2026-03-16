New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Prediction NEW 98 % Chance of Winning ZIM 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR New Zealand Women take on Zimbabwe Women in the first game of the three match bilateral series at University Oval, Dunedin. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 05 at 03:30 AM IST.

New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chance of Winning

New Zealand Women headed into this series as the favourites and they have dominated against Zimbabwe Women so far. They had a perfect record against Zimbabwe Women in the ODI format and would be hoping for a similar impact in the T20Is. In the last match they beat Zimbabwe Women by ten wickets.

Unlike their opponents, Zimbabwe Women have struggled to make an impact so far in this series. They lost the ODI series 3-0 and would be hoping to bounce back in this series. In the last game they were bowled out for 64. As per our calculations, New Zealand Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand Women’ chances of winning - 98%

Zimbabwe Women’ chances of winning - 02%

New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Isabella Gaze has been brilliant so far in this campaign, she was outstanding in the ODI series and in this calendar year she is the leading run scorer in T20Is for her side which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.

Beloved Biza was the standout batter in the ODIs for Zimbabwe Women but she has struggled for consistency in the T20I in this calendar year which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

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New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Dunedin with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

New Zealand Women and Zimbabwe Women Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women have been dominant in this tour as they have won the ODI series 3-0.

Zimbabwe Women Team Form

Zimbabwe Women have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost all three games in this tour so far.

New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Head to Head

This would be the first time New Zealand Women and Zimbabwe Women go head to head in ODIs.

Head to Head:

New Zealand Women : 00

Zimbabwe Women: 00

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New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Batters

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’ top batter

Amelia Kerr heads into this series after a brilliant display in the ODIs against Zimbabwe Women as she was the leading run scorer. In T20Is she has scored 183 runs in the last two matches which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kelis Ndhlovu to be Zimbabwe Women’ top batter

Kelis Ndhlovu did not have a great outing in the ODIs regardless we are going to back her in this series as with 111 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side this year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’ top bowler

Amelia Kerr has been sensational with the ball and the bat so far in this campaign. She has been outstanding in this format and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Christabel Chatonzwa to be Zimbabwe Women’ top bowler

Christabel Chatonzwa has struggled to make an impact in this series but that doesn’t change the fact she has been solid in this format and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.