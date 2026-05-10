International career

Polly Margot Inglis, born on 31 May 1996 in New Zealand, is a right-handed batter and wicket-keeper who represents the New Zealand women’s national team and Otago in domestic competitions. Known for her technical batting style and reliable glovework, she earned her first call-up to the senior New Zealand side after consistent seasons with Otago Sparks.

2024: Polly Inglis received her first New Zealand Cricket (NZC) central contract in June 2024, a major milestone confirming her promotion to the senior national setup. Later that year, in October, she earned her first national squad call-up for the ODI series against India.

March 4, 2025: Made her WODI debut for New Zealand against Sri Lanka at McLean Park, Napier. The match was washed out and officially recorded as No Result, but it marked her first appearance in international cricket.

March 7, 2025: Played in the second ODI at Saxton Oval, Nelson, and scored 34 not out from 21 balls, including five boundaries — her highest ODI score to date — helping New Zealand win convincingly.

March 9, 2025: Featured in the third ODI of the same series, adding 9 not out and performing consistently behind the stumps with several clean takes, as the White Ferns completed a 2–0 series victory.

March 14, 2025: Made her WT20I debut against Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, and received T20I cap No. 69. She appeared in six T20Is by the end of March, recording two catches and one stumping.

March 26, 2025: Played in her last T20I of the season against Australia in Wellington. Though she did not produce notable batting scores, she retained her place for her strong wicket-keeping and game awareness.

June 2025: Retained her NZC central contract for 2025–26 and was selected for the New Zealand A Women’s tour of England, confirming her steady progress in the national setup.

September 2025: Named in New Zealand’s Women’s ODI World Cup squad for the first time, representing her debut participation in a global ICC tournament.

By October 2025, Polly Inglis had played three ODIs and six T20Is, recorded 43 ODI runs without dismissal, and taken multiple catches and stumpings as wicket-keeper.

Leagues Participation

Polly Inglis has not yet taken part in any major international franchise leagues such as the Women’s Big Bash League (Australia), The Hundred (England), or the Women’s Caribbean Premier League.

Domestic career

Polly Inglis built her cricket foundation in Dunedin, representing the Otago Sparks, where she debuted at only sixteen. Her first domestic appearances came on 23 November 2012 in T20 cricket and 24 November 2012 in the one-day format (now the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield). From that point, she remained a permanent fixture in the Sparks lineup through the 2024/25 season, developing into the team’s leading wicketkeeper and a steady middle-order batter. By late 2024, she had reached the milestone of 100 List A matches for Otago — a mark officially noted on 30 November 2024. In the 2023/24 HBJ Shield, she finished as the second-highest run-scorer for her side.

Beyond New Zealand, Inglis has had several overseas experiences that strengthened her technical growth. She represented Parnell Cricket Club in Auckland from 2017 to 2019, scoring 250 runs at an average of nearly 28 and registering a century (100 not out). In 2019, she spent a season with Nottinghamshire Women in England, playing both the Royal London One-Day Cup and the Vitality County T20. In 2023, she joined Scorchers Women for Ireland’s Super Series.

By the start of her international career in 2025, her cumulative domestic statistics across all competitions included 113 List A matches (1,880 runs at 20.88; highest score 83) and 95 T20 matches (1,109 runs at 15.61; highest 62), alongside more than 110 dismissals behind the stumps.

Records and achievements

Polly Inglis’ professional path shows a steady rise through New Zealand’s domestic circuit toward international recognition.

ODI debut: 4 March 2025 vs Sri Lanka Women at Napier – received ODI cap No. 150.

T20I debut: 14 March 2025 vs Sri Lanka Women at Christchurch – received T20I cap No. 69.

T20I debut: 14 March 2025 vs Sri Lanka Women at Christchurch – received T20I cap No. 69. Highest ODI score: 34 not out (21 balls, 5 fours) vs Sri Lanka Women at Nelson on 7 March 2025.

International record (as of October 2025): 3 ODIs – 43 runs, 5 catches; 6 T20Is – 7 runs, 2 catches, 1 stumping.

2023–24 Hallyburton Johnstone Shield: 324 runs in 10 matches at an average of 54.00, highest score 73 – second-highest run-scorer for Otago Sparks.

Career totals: 113 List A matches – 1,880 runs at 20.88 (HS 83), 64 catches, 17 stumpings; 95 T20 matches – 1,109 runs at 15.61 (HS 62), 30 catches, 15 stumpings.

Milestone: Progressed from domestic debut in 2012 to national team selection, earning her first New Zealand Cricket central contract for the 2024–25 season.

These achievements reflect her steady progression from a provincial debutant at 16 to a contracted international player representing the White Ferns in both ODI and T20I formats.

Personal life

Polly Inglis keeps her private life mostly away from the public eye, with the limited available information focusing on her family background and sporting connections. Media coverage and social posts largely highlight her cricket achievements and occasional family references.

Family

She comes from a well-known Dunedin sporting family. Her brother Hugo Inglis represented New Zealand’s men’s national field-hockey team (the Black Sticks) and has been mentioned in several national sports profiles that also reference Polly. Another brother, Henry Inglis, appears in local Otago Daily Times coverage. Their parents, Malcolm and Caroline Inglis, are recognized through regional reports as the parents of Hugo and Polly.

Scandals

As of October 2025, no controversies or disciplinary matters have been linked to Polly Inglis.

Fans

Her Instagram account has around 4,500 followers (as of late 2025) and features posts celebrating her national debut and Otago milestones. Regional media and official pages, including Otago Cricket and White Ferns, frequently highlight her achievements, building a supportive local following centered on her progress from provincial player to international cricketer.