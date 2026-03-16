Canada vs United Arab Emirates Match Prediction CND 34 % Chance of Winning UAE 66 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Canada takes on United Arab Emirates in the 20th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 13 at 03:00 PM IST.

Canada vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

Canada haven’t played an international game since Jun 2025 and that was key in their underwhelming performance against South Africa in the opening game. South Africa batted first and they conceded 213 runs. Canada eventually struggled in the run chase as they lost the game by 57 runs.

United Arab Emirates batted well in the last game against one of the favourites New Zealand, they batted first and scored 173 runs, their bowlers failed to show up as they lost the game by ten wickets. As per our calculations, United Arab Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canada’ chances of winning - 34%

United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning - 66%

Canada vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Tips 2026

Navneet Dhaliwal has been sensational in this format for Canada as last year he scored 220 runs with an average of 36.66. In the last game he scored 64 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Alishan Sharafu was incredible last year for United Arab Emirates as he scored 664 runs with an average of 36.88. He was sublime in the last game as he scored 55 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Canada vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Delhi with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Clear No Rain Mild Breeze

Clear No Rain Mild Breeze

Canada and United Arab Emirates Player List

Team Form

Canada Team Form

Canada lost both warmup games prior to this tournament. In the opening game they lost against South Africa.

United Arab Emirates Team Form

United Arab Emirates lost against Ireland 2-0 earlier this year and in the opening game they lost against New Zealand.

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Canada vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters

Yuvraj Samra to be Canada’ top batter

Yuvraj Samra did not have a great game in the last outing against South Africa regardless, we are going to back him once again as last year he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter

Muhammad Waseem could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as he scored a brilliant half century in the last game, he was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canada vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers

Kaleem Sana to be Canada’ top bowler

Kaleem Sana struggled in the last game against South Africa but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational for Canada and was the leading wicket taker last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Haider Ali to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler

Haider Ali had a brilliant series against Ireland as he bagged four wickets in two matches. Last year with 29 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.