Canada vs United Arab Emirates Match Prediction
CND
34%
Chance of Winning
UAE
66%
Parimatch
T20i
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 442 runs, Yuvraj Samra was the leading run scorer for Canada in 2025.
- With 669 runs, Muhammad Waseem was the leading run scorer for United Arab Emirates in 2025.
Canada vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning
Canada haven’t played an international game since Jun 2025 and that was key in their underwhelming performance against South Africa in the opening game. South Africa batted first and they conceded 213 runs. Canada eventually struggled in the run chase as they lost the game by 57 runs.
United Arab Emirates batted well in the last game against one of the favourites New Zealand, they batted first and scored 173 runs, their bowlers failed to show up as they lost the game by ten wickets. As per our calculations, United Arab Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Canada’ chances of winning - 34%
- United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning - 66%
Canada vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Tips 2026
Navneet Dhaliwal has been sensational in this format for Canada as last year he scored 220 runs with an average of 36.66. In the last game he scored 64 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Alishan Sharafu was incredible last year for United Arab Emirates as he scored 664 runs with an average of 36.88. He was sublime in the last game as he scored 55 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Canada vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Delhi with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Canada and United Arab Emirates Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bajwa Dilpreet Singh
all rounder
Sharma Aryansh
wicket keeper
Samra Yuvraj
bowler
Muhammad Waseem
batsman
Dhaliwal Navneet
batsman
Sharafu Alishan
batsman
Kirton Nicholas
batsman
Kumar Mayank Rajesh
batsman
Movva Shreyas
wicket keeper
Khan Sohaib
no information yet
Thaker Harsh
all rounder
Kaushik Harshit
batsman
Bin Zafar Saad
all rounder
Arfan Muhammad
no information yet
Singh Jaskaran
bowler
Farooq Muhammad
all rounder
Heyliger Dillon
all rounder
Ali Haider
no information yet
Sana Kaleem
bowler
Siddique Junaid
bowler
Patel Ansh
no information yet
Jawadullah Muhammad
bowler
Team Form
Canada Team Form
Canada lost both warmup games prior to this tournament. In the opening game they lost against South Africa.
United Arab Emirates Team Form
United Arab Emirates lost against Ireland 2-0 earlier this year and in the opening game they lost against New Zealand.
Canada vs United Arab Emirates
T20i
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Delhi
Canada
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
United Arab Emirates
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Canada vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters
Yuvraj Samra to be Canada’ top batter
Yuvraj Samra did not have a great game in the last outing against South Africa regardless, we are going to back him once again as last year he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter
Muhammad Waseem could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as he scored a brilliant half century in the last game, he was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Canada vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers
Kaleem Sana to be Canada’ top bowler
Kaleem Sana struggled in the last game against South Africa but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational for Canada and was the leading wicket taker last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Haider Ali to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler
Haider Ali had a brilliant series against Ireland as he bagged four wickets in two matches. Last year with 29 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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