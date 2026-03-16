Facts: Adelaide Strikers Women have won the last six matches against Perth Scorchers in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Sophie Devine, who has played for both Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers - holds the record for the joint most player of the match awards - 27 - in the WBBL.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

After two trophy wins, Adelaide Strikers Women were brought crashing back last season as they finished second from bottom. This season, however, they’ve started well and are placed fourth after two games. Laura Wolvaardt has been impressive with the bat while Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, and Darcie Brown headline their bowling attack. They have won six games on the bounce against the Scorchers, a run they’ll be keen on extending when the two sides face off in Melbourne.

Perth Scorchers Women’s team lie sixth in the table with two losses and one win in three games. The 2021/22 champions have underwhelmed so far and needed an inspiring knock from Beth Mooney to get their only win of the tournament. The opening batter smashed 13 fours and 3 sixes en route to a century in Brisbane. They will need another inspirational performance from Mooney or her teammates if they are to break their losing run against the Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers Women’ chances of winning - 60%

Perth Scorchers Women’ chances of winning - 40%

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Prediction & Tips 2025

One of the most in-form batters in world cricket, Laura Wolvaardt, is our pick to go big in the match. The South African opening batter is yet to lose her wicket so far and comes into the match on the back of an unbeaten 71-run knock in the Strikers’ successful chase against the Melbourne Renegades.

Barring the Mooney-inspired game against Brisbane Heat, Perth Scorchers’ opening pair have failed to build a solid platform for the rest of the team. The opening partnership in the other two games were 17 and 19. While we’re expecting Mooney to perform, we feel her opening partner will lose her wicket early before they reach 25 runs.

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Toss Prediction

There have been two matches that have been played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne so far in the tournament. Both games saw teams opt to bowl first after winning the toss. While the first game was washed out in the second innings, Melbourne Renegades successfully chased the target down in the second. We believe that the teams would have made a note of that and hence, are expecting the captain that wins the toss to field first.

Weather Report

The match will be played under a constant threat of rain. However, we are not expecting heavy showers, but light drizzles that could cause some interruptions. The maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Adelaide Strikers Women and Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Perth Scorchers are woefully out of form and could make some changes to their side to reverse their form. The Strikers, meanwhile, are expected to keep faith in the same XI that has kept them undefeated in the tournament until now.

Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

The Adelaide Strikers Women’s team are undefeated in the two games they’ve played so far. Their opening game was abandoned due to rain but they won their most recent match.

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers have won just one of the three games they’ve played so far, which was sandwiched between two losses against Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars.

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be Adelaide Strikers Women’s top batter

Adelaide Strikers’ South African opener Laura Wolvaardt has not lost her wicket in the tournament so far. In the first game she stayed unbeaten at 10 when the match was called off while she scored half of the team’s runs in a successful 142-run chase. We’re backing her to go big in the match.

Beth Mooney to be Perth Scorchers Women’s top batter

Australia’s legendary wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney is the only centurion so far in the tournament. Her knock of 105 against Brisbane Heat single handedly got the Scorchers their first, and so far only, win of the tournament this season. If the team are to get something from this match, they will need Mooney to be at her best.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be Adelaide Strikers Women’s top bowler

English spinner Sophie Ecclestone is one of the most dangerous bowlers in world cricket. The 26-year-old left-arm slow bowler played just 7 games last season but took 11 wickets in that time. In the ongoing tournament, she has taken three wickets so far and will look to add to that tally against an off-colour Scorchers side.

Chloe Ainsworth to be Perth Scorchers Women’s top bowler

Perth Scorchers’ bowlers have flattered to deceive so far in the tournament. However, despite their failures, fast bowler Chloe Ainsworth has impressed. She took 2 wickets against the Heat while she returned with figures of 1/25 in the defeat to Melbourne Stars. We’re expecting her to be the team’s best bowler once again in Melbourne.