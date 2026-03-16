Facts: Last season’s win over Adelaide Strikers was the first time Sydney Thunder had defeated them since November 2020.

None of the batters have scored an aggregate score of 300 or more runs in this fixture with Laura Wolvaardt the highest at 286 runs in 9 matches.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers Women are currently placed sixth in the table with two wins in six games. Their first match was called off due to rain while they registered a surprise victory over the defending champions, Melbourne Renegades in the next game. Their most recent match saw them end their three-match losing run with a victory over the team at the bottom of the table, Brisbane Heat. Darcie Brown, with 10 wickets, and Laura Wolvaardt, with 193 runs, have carried the side so far.

Sydney Thunder Women started the tournament with three losses on the bounce. The game against Perth Scorchers was their first win of the tournament while the Heat were their second victims. Reigning champions, Melbourne Renegades, burst their bubble by handing them an 8-wicket defeat. Like their opponents, the Thunder also have just one player in each department that has performed consistently for them - Tahlia Wilson (fourth highest run scorer) and Shabnim Ismail (9 wickets).

Adelaide Strikers Women’ chances of winning - 55%

Sydney Thunder Women’ chances of winning - 45%

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Prediction & Tips 2025

The two games that the Strikers have played in Adelaide this season have seen their star opener Laura Wolvaardt notch half-centuries. An unbeaten 71 against the Renegades was followed up by a 33-ball-51 versus the Heat. Home comforts have brought the best of the 26-year-old and we’re backing her to go big in the game.

Tahlia Wilson is the fourth highest runscorer in the tournament so far with 195 runs in 6 games. The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter got out early in the previous game, but had smashed two consecutive fifties in the two matches prior to that. With the Strikers’ bowlers not performing up to the mark, we’re expecting Wilson to be the best batter from her team.

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Toss Prediction

The only matchday this season at the Adelaide Oval will see the Strikers and Thunder play in the second match of the day. As there’s no benchmark this season for how the pitch would play out, we’re relying on data from last season to make our prediction. All three games at the venue in the 2024/25 edition saw the teams opt to bowl first after winning the toss. Only once did they fail to chase the target down. Hence, we’re expecting the captains will want to bowl first in this match as well.

Weather Report

The match is expected to be played under cloudy skies in Adelaide. There is a forecast of light rain throughout the match hours, but we’re still expecting a result. The temperature is likely to remain around the 16 to 18 degrees celsius mark.

Cloudy Rain Mild No Wind

Cloudy Rain Mild No Wind

Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Thunder Women Player List

We are not expecting any changes to the teams’ squads ahead of the crucial tie in Adelaide.

Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

The Strikers broke their 3-match losing run with their second victory of the tournament so far. They have 5 points in 6 matches courtesy of an abandoned game and two wins.

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

The Thunder lost their first three games before registering back-to-back wins. However, their most recent match saw them taste defeat for the fourth time this season.

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters

Madeline Penna to be Adelaide Strikers Women’s top batter

With an average of 52 in the previous 10 matches, Madeline Penna is the Strikers’ most in-form batter. She has failed in each of their matches so far, but we’re expecting her to invoke the batting spirit that saw her finish at the top of the runscoring charts in the recently concluded T20 Spring Challenge.

Tahlia Wilson to be Sydney Thunder Women’s top batter

With two fifties in her recent three matches, Tahlia Wilson has become the team’s leading runscorer at the tournament so far. She has scored 195 runs in the previous six games with the 26-year-old expected to add to that tally with another big score in Adelaide.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be Adelaide Strikers Women’s top bowler

4 of the six wickets that Sophie Ecclestone has taken this season have come at home. The Adelaide Strikers’ leading spinner has thrived at home and with the match being played at the Adelaide Oval, we’re expecting the Englishwoman to excel.

Shabnim Ismail to be Sydney Thunder Women’s top bowler

None of the previous six matches that Shabnim Ismail has played so far this season have seen her return empty-handed. Shabnim Ismail has been expensive, conceding 127 runs already, but she has taken 9 wickets so far this season and is likely to add to that total against the Strikers.