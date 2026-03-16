Facts: Brisbane Heat Women have qualified for the playoffs in each of the previous seven seasons, the longest streak of any team in the league.

Sydney Thunder Women had won the inaugural season of the Women’s Big Bash League, back in the 2015/16 season.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning

With the way the season has gone for Brisbane Heat Women, nobody would have believed that the team finished runners-up in each of the previous two seasons. The team has lost all three games that they have played and find themselves at the bottom of the table. It has been a big shock not only for Heat fans but for WBBL viewers in general as the team had reached the final of the recently concluded T20 Spring Challenge.

Sydney Thunder Women brought an end to their 3-match losing streak with a dominating 9-wicket win over Perth Scorchers in their most recent game. While most of their players have failed to perform consistently, medium pacer Shabnim Ismail features among the top wicket-takers in the tournament so far. Despite winning the last game, the Thunder look terribly out of form and will need a team effort to dig themselves out of the hole they’re in.

Brisbane Heat Women’ chances of winning - 47%

Sydney Thunder Women’ chances of winning - 53%

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Prediction & Tips 2025

This is a game that will see two of the most out of form teams. We’re going by the historic record of the players and backing Grace Harris to go big in the match. The Brisbane Heat opening batter needs just 42 runs to become the first player to score 500 runs in this fixture.

The Brisbane Heat openers have failed to build a solid opening partnership in any of the three games they’ve played in the 2025 WBBL so far. In those three games, the scoreboard read 15, 6, and 15 in the three games when Harris lost her opening partner. While we’re expecting Grace Harris to do well, we’re backing the Thunder to get her partner - either Charli Knott or Nadine de Klerk - out early.

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Toss Prediction

Three matches have been played at the Allan Border Field so far this season with two wins for teams chasing. The same trend was observed last season as well with four of the five games being won by teams fielding first. Hence, we’re expecting the team that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

Rain could cause a delayed start in the game, but it is unlikely to cause an abandonment. While there could be reduced overs, we’re expecting there to be enough game time for there to be a result. The maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

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Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Both teams come into the game woefully out of form but with a clean bill of health. We’re expecting them to play their best playing XI in order to get some points on the board.

Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Three wins in as many games make the Heat the team with the worst form in the ongoing WBBL. Prior to the season though, they had won thrice in six games in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Like the Heat, Sydney Thunder also lost their first three matches of the 2025 WBBL. They, however, got their first win of the tournament against the Perth Scorchers.

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters

Grace Harris to be Brisbane Heat Women’s top batter

The Heat have been underwhelming so far with the bat. Opener Grace Harris, however, has done well in the two games she has played so far. The 32-year-old has averaged 37 so far and nearly scored a fifty the last time she played at the Allan Border Field. We’re backing her to be the team’s highest scorer in the game.

Tahlia Wilson to be Sydney Thunder Women’s top batter

After three underwhelming knocks, Tahlia Wilson came to the party with an unbeaten 55 against the Scorchers. She is the only batter from her team to have crossed the 100-run mark in the tournament so far. The wicketkeeper-batter will be looking to build on the fifty she scored in the previous game and help the Thunder register another win.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers

Lucy Hamilton to be Brisbane Heat Women’s top bowler

Teenage pacer Lucy Hamilton is the most prolific bowler for Brisbane Heat in recent games. The 19-year-old has taken 11 wickets in 10 games. All three of her wickets this season have come in the two games she has played in Brisbane. We’re expecting her to trouble the off-colour Thunder batters.

Shabnim Ismail to be Sydney Thunder Women’s top bowler

Shabnim Ismail is, possibly, the most in-form player out of both teams. The South African medium pacer has taken 7 wickets in four games to emerge as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker so far. Despite the Thunder’s lack of results, Ismail has impressed and hence, we’re backing her to do well in the game.