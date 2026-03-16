Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Prediction
SYS
60%
Chance of Winning
MST
40%
Parimatch
T20
North Sydney Oval
Facts:
- After reaching the final in each of the first four seasons, Sydney Sixers Women have managed just one playoff appearance in the previous six years.
- Sydney Thunders’ Caoimhe Bray became the youngest player to take a hat-trick in any of the main women's T20 leagues when she dismissed three of the Sydney Thunder middle order batters at the Drummoyne Oval.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning
Sydney Sixers Women are the most successful team in the history of the Women’s Big Bash League, reaching the final five teams and winning the trophy on two occasions. Their start to the season hasn’t been the best but they find themselves in third spot in the table after two wins in three games. While none of their batters have played a standout knock, their bowlers have excelled with captain Ashleigh Gardner and Caoimhe Bray contributing equally with 6 wickets each.
The Melbourne Stars have got all three possible results in as many games so far this season. Their first match against the Adelaide Strikers was washed out while they won against Perth Scorchers and suffered a loss in their most recent game against derby rivals Melbourne Renegades. Meg Lanning has been their lone fighter, scoring two fifties in the three games. None of their bowlers have taken more than 4 wickets so far.
- Sydney Sixers Women’ chances of winning - 60%
- Melbourne Stars Women’ chances of winning - 40%
Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction & Tips 2025
Barring the most recent game, Stars’ opening batter Meg Lanning has scored a fifty in all games of the 2025 WBBL. With 153 runs in three matches, the 33-year-old is the third highest runscorer in the tournament so far. She will have a game on her hands against an in-form Sixers’ bowling line-up, but we’re backing her to go big.
Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy made her return to the Sixers’ line-up after missing the first game due to injury. She warmed up in the games against Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder with scores of 37 and 26, with 44 of those runs coming in fours or sixes. When she gets going, she can take any bowler to the cleaners and we’re expecting her to do so in Sydney.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Toss Prediction
Last season, all five games played at the venue were won by teams that batted first. The only match that the North Sydney Oval has hosted so far, however, was won by the chasing team. There is likely to be a rain interruption at the start of the games, giving teams that bat second an advantage. Hence, we’re going against the trend of last year’s results and backing the teams to bowl first after winning the toss.
Weather Report
The players are in for a humid evening in Sydney with 76% humidity forecast for the game. There is a 40% chance of rain at the start of the game and hence, we’re likely to see a curtailed game. The maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Sydney Sixers Women and Melbourne Stars Women Player List
Sixers’ star allrounder Amelia Kerr has been ruled out of the match with a quad injury. The rest of the players are fit and it looks like both teams will come into the game unchanged.
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Lanning Meg
batsman
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
McKenna Rhys
all rounder
Healy Alyssa
wicket keeper
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Sutherland Annabel
all rounder
Hunter Elsa
batsman
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Villiers Mady
bowler
Garth Kim
all rounder
Burns Erin
all rounder
Moloney Sasha
bowler
Bray Caoimhe
no information yet
Prestwidge Georgia
bowler
Kua Lauren
no information yet
Gibson Maisy
all rounder
Cheatle Lauren
bowler
Day Sophie
bowler
Team Form
Sydney Sixers Women Team Form
The Sixers have won two of the three games in the 2025 WBBL. Prior to the tournament, they had two wins and as many losses in four games in the T20 Spring Challenge.
Melbourne Stars Women Team Form
The Melbourne Stars have won just once in 7 T20 games. Their only win came against the Perth Scorchers, which ended their 5-match winless run.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head to Head
Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women
T20
North Sydney Oval, null
Sydney Sixers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Melbourne Stars
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters
Alyssa Healy to be Sydney Sixers Women’s top batter
We just can’t go against the only batter to score two hundreds in this fixture. Sydney Sixers’ Alyssa Healy has a spectacular record against the Stars, scoring 553 runs in 16 games, batting at a strike rate of over 150. With two games under her belt after an injury scare, the 35-year-old is set to contribute with a big knock.
Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women’s top batter
Meg Lanning is the third highest run scorer - behind Healy and Ellyse Perry - in this fixture. She needs just 13 runs to cross 500 runs in this fixture. More importantly, her recent form has been quite impressive, scoring two fifties in the last three games. She averages over 76 in the 2025 WBBL so far and we’re backing her to cross the 30-run mark once again.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers
Caoimhe Bray to be Sydney Sixers Women’s top bowler
Teenage sensation Caoimhe Bray has bowled beyond her tender age of just 16 in the 2025 WBBL so far. In the two games she has played, the 16-year-old has returned with figures of 2/17 and 4/15. The game against Sydney Thunder saw the seamer take a hat-trick, becoming the youngest ever player in women’s cricket to do so. We can’t go against the talented teenager and are backing her to take a couple of wickets at home.
Annabel Sutherland to be Melbourne Stars Women’s top bowler
Captain Annabel Sutherland has contributed with both the bat and ball, but is yet to ruffle any feathers. The 24-year-old came into the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker in the Women’s ODI World Cup. She has taken two wickets in as many innings in the ongoing WBBL. We’re expecting the pitch in Sydney to support her pace bowling, which could make her a tricky bowler to bat against.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Sixers Women
- Sydney Sixers Women to win - 1.67 (Parimatch)
- Melbourne Stars Women to win - 2.12 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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