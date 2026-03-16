Facts: After reaching the final in each of the first four seasons, Sydney Sixers Women have managed just one playoff appearance in the previous six years.

Sydney Thunders’ Caoimhe Bray became the youngest player to take a hat-trick in any of the main women's T20 leagues when she dismissed three of the Sydney Thunder middle order batters at the Drummoyne Oval.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers Women are the most successful team in the history of the Women’s Big Bash League, reaching the final five teams and winning the trophy on two occasions. Their start to the season hasn’t been the best but they find themselves in third spot in the table after two wins in three games. While none of their batters have played a standout knock, their bowlers have excelled with captain Ashleigh Gardner and Caoimhe Bray contributing equally with 6 wickets each.

The Melbourne Stars have got all three possible results in as many games so far this season. Their first match against the Adelaide Strikers was washed out while they won against Perth Scorchers and suffered a loss in their most recent game against derby rivals Melbourne Renegades. Meg Lanning has been their lone fighter, scoring two fifties in the three games. None of their bowlers have taken more than 4 wickets so far.

Sydney Sixers Women’ chances of winning - 60%

Melbourne Stars Women’ chances of winning - 40%

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Barring the most recent game, Stars’ opening batter Meg Lanning has scored a fifty in all games of the 2025 WBBL. With 153 runs in three matches, the 33-year-old is the third highest runscorer in the tournament so far. She will have a game on her hands against an in-form Sixers’ bowling line-up, but we’re backing her to go big.

Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy made her return to the Sixers’ line-up after missing the first game due to injury. She warmed up in the games against Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder with scores of 37 and 26, with 44 of those runs coming in fours or sixes. When she gets going, she can take any bowler to the cleaners and we’re expecting her to do so in Sydney.

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Toss Prediction

Last season, all five games played at the venue were won by teams that batted first. The only match that the North Sydney Oval has hosted so far, however, was won by the chasing team. There is likely to be a rain interruption at the start of the games, giving teams that bat second an advantage. Hence, we’re going against the trend of last year’s results and backing the teams to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The players are in for a humid evening in Sydney with 76% humidity forecast for the game. There is a 40% chance of rain at the start of the game and hence, we’re likely to see a curtailed game. The maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Sydney Sixers Women and Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Sixers’ star allrounder Amelia Kerr has been ruled out of the match with a quad injury. The rest of the players are fit and it looks like both teams will come into the game unchanged.

Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

The Sixers have won two of the three games in the 2025 WBBL. Prior to the tournament, they had two wins and as many losses in four games in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

The Melbourne Stars have won just once in 7 T20 games. Their only win came against the Perth Scorchers, which ended their 5-match winless run.

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Alyssa Healy to be Sydney Sixers Women’s top batter

We just can’t go against the only batter to score two hundreds in this fixture. Sydney Sixers’ Alyssa Healy has a spectacular record against the Stars, scoring 553 runs in 16 games, batting at a strike rate of over 150. With two games under her belt after an injury scare, the 35-year-old is set to contribute with a big knock.

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women’s top batter

Meg Lanning is the third highest run scorer - behind Healy and Ellyse Perry - in this fixture. She needs just 13 runs to cross 500 runs in this fixture. More importantly, her recent form has been quite impressive, scoring two fifties in the last three games. She averages over 76 in the 2025 WBBL so far and we’re backing her to cross the 30-run mark once again.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Caoimhe Bray to be Sydney Sixers Women’s top bowler

Teenage sensation Caoimhe Bray has bowled beyond her tender age of just 16 in the 2025 WBBL so far. In the two games she has played, the 16-year-old has returned with figures of 2/17 and 4/15. The game against Sydney Thunder saw the seamer take a hat-trick, becoming the youngest ever player in women’s cricket to do so. We can’t go against the talented teenager and are backing her to take a couple of wickets at home.

Annabel Sutherland to be Melbourne Stars Women’s top bowler

Captain Annabel Sutherland has contributed with both the bat and ball, but is yet to ruffle any feathers. The 24-year-old came into the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker in the Women’s ODI World Cup. She has taken two wickets in as many innings in the ongoing WBBL. We’re expecting the pitch in Sydney to support her pace bowling, which could make her a tricky bowler to bat against.