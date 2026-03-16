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Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Prediction

SYT

59%

Chance of Winning

MER

41%

Parimatch

1.69
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Drummoyne Oval

Last season’s champions Melbourne Renegades travel to the home of the inaugural season winners Sydney Thunder with the objective of arresting their slide in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League season. The match is scheduled to be played at the Drummoyne Oval from 4:30 AM IST on Sunday, November 23.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Sydney Thunder Women won eight of the first 9 games they played against Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash League.
  • None of the batters have scored more than 300 runs in this fixture.

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning

Three consecutive losses had threatened to derail Sydney Thunder’s season. However, the team pulled up their socks and stitched together back-to-back wins to put them in contention for the playoff spots. They are now fifth in the table with their batters coming to the fore. Tahlia Wilson, in particular, has been sensational, winning the player of the match awards in both of their wins.

Visitors Melbourne Renegades Women come into the game as the second-placed side in the table with 6 points in five games. They look to have lost their way in recent games, losing twice in their previous three matches. Stand-in captain Georgia Wareham has led from the front for the defending champions, featuring in the top 6 runscorers in the tournament so far while also being the third highest wicket-taker with 9 wickets.

  • Sydney Thunder Women’ chances of winning - 59%
  • Melbourne Renegades Women’ chances of winning - 41%

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Sydney Thunder Women’s team’s wicketkeeper-batter Tahlia Wilson has picked up form just when her team needed it. The 26-year-old has scored back-to-back fifties to become the third highest run scorer in the tournament. With an average of over 48 in the tournament so far, we’re backing Wilson to go big in the match.

The defending champions have looked toothless with the bat at the top of the order so far. Their partnership scores for the opening wicket read 0, 12, 13, 9, and 4. With the form that the Sydney Thunder bowlers are in, we’re expecting the Melbourne Renegades to lose their opening wicket early - before crossing 20 runs - once again.

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Toss Prediction

While the first two matches played at the Drummoyne Oval were won by the teams batting first, the captains opted to field first in each of the three games played so far. The most recent match played at the venue saw the Thunder complete a 9-wicket win over the Perth Scorchers Women’s team. Hence, we’re expecting teams to send the opposition in to bat after winning the toss.

Weather Report

There is a forecast of moderate rain before match hours in the game. However, the rain is expected to diminish as we approach the match. We’re expecting a full game to be played out in Sydney. The maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Partly Cloudy
Showers
Warm
Breeze
Partly Cloudy
Showers
Warm
Breeze

Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Emma de Broughe replaced the out-of-form Davina Perrin at the top of the order for the Melbourne Renegades in the previous game and we’re expecting her to keep her place. We’re not expecting any surprises in the rest of the squad.

Playing

SYT
SYT
MER
MER
First TeamSecond Team
Wilson Tahlia

wicket keeper

Capsey Alice

all rounder

De Broughe Emma

all rounder

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

Faltum Nicole

wicket keeper

Gill Hasrat

all rounder

Peschel Taneale

all rounder

Wong Issy

bowler

Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

The inaugural season winners have regained form in recent games, winning both of their games after suffering losses in the opening three matches.

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Last season’s winners, Melbourne Renegades Women started the tournament well, winning the first two games. Since then, however, they’ve lost two out of the previous three matches and now find themselves looking over their shoulder rather than ahead.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head to Head

Sydney Thunder Women lead the head to head record against Melbourne Renegades with 11 wins to their name. Recent games, however, have gone the way of the Melbourne Renegades Women, who have won eight of the previous 11 matches. Head to Head: Sydney Thunder Women: 11 Melbourne Renegades Women: 09 Draw/Tie: 00 No Result/Abandoned: 00
Team NameMWLDNRPTSSeries Form
Sydney Thunder
Sydney ThunderSYT		1035206DWLLD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne StarsMST		05 DecDMST vs SYT T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 05.12.2025
Brisbane Heat
Brisbane HeatBRH		03 DecWSYT vs BRH T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 03.12.2025
Sydney Sixers
Sydney SixersSYS		30 NovLSYS vs SYT T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 30.11.2025
Adelaide Strikers
Adelaide StrikersADS		28 NovLADS vs SYT T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 28.11.2025
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne RenegadesMER		22 NovDSYT vs MER T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 22.11.2025
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne RenegadesMER		1024404DLDLD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Sydney Sixers
Sydney SixersSYS		04 DecDMER vs SYS T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 04.12.2025
Perth Scorchers
Perth ScorchersPES		02 DecLPES vs MER T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 02.12.2025
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne StarsMST		29 NovDMER vs MST T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 29.11.2025
Perth Scorchers
Perth ScorchersPES		27 NovLMER vs PES T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 27.11.2025
Sydney Thunder
Sydney ThunderSYT		22 NovDSYT vs MER T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 22.11.2025

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women

T20

Drummoyne Oval, null

Icon

Sydney Thunder

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.69
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Melbourne Renegades

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.14

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters

Tahlia Wilson to be Sydney Thunder Women’s top batter

Sydney Thunder’s wicketkeeper Tahlia Wilson’s form is heavily linked to the team’s fortunes. She scored 55* and 79 in her previous two games, winning the player of the match as the Thunder got their first points on the board. The 26-year-old is now the third-highest runscorer this season and we’re backing her to strengthen that position.

Emma de Broughe to be Melbourne Renegades Women’s top batter

The Melbourne Renegades swapped Emma de Broughe for the off-colour Davina Perrin in the previous game to solidify their opening pair. While the 25-year-old couldn’t post a big score, she hit two solid fours and batted at a strike rate of nearly 150 before she was stumped off Molly Strano’s spin bowling. With the rest of her teammates struggling with the bat, we’re backing de Broughe to be the top scorer in Sydney.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail to be Sydney Thunder Women’s top bowler

With 8 wickets in 5 games, Sydney Thunder’s South African import Shabnim Ismail is their leading wicket-taker in the ongoing WBBL. 4 of the 8 wickets the 37-year-old medium pacer has taken so far have come in two games in Sydney. She has taken wickets in all the games she has played and we’re backing her to continue her prolific run.

Georgia Wareham to be Melbourne Renegades Women’s top bowler

Georgia Wareham has been Melbourne Renegades’ star bowler, taking 9 wickets in just 5 games. The 26-year-old has bowled at an economy rate of 5.38 in the WBBL so far. Wareham is yet to return empty handed in any of the games and we’re expecting her to continue her solid run of form against the Thunder.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Sydney Thunder Women

While the Renegades come into the side as the defending champions, their recent form doesn’t instill confidence. Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, are playing at home and have won the previous two games. The Thunder come into the game as the favourites and we’re expecting them to register their third win on the bounce.
  • Sydney Thunder Women to win - 1.69 (Parimatch)
  • Melbourne Renegades Women to win - 2.14 (Parimatch)
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