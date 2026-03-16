Facts: Sydney Thunder Women won eight of the first 9 games they played against Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash League.

None of the batters have scored more than 300 runs in this fixture.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning

Three consecutive losses had threatened to derail Sydney Thunder’s season. However, the team pulled up their socks and stitched together back-to-back wins to put them in contention for the playoff spots. They are now fifth in the table with their batters coming to the fore. Tahlia Wilson, in particular, has been sensational, winning the player of the match awards in both of their wins.

Visitors Melbourne Renegades Women come into the game as the second-placed side in the table with 6 points in five games. They look to have lost their way in recent games, losing twice in their previous three matches. Stand-in captain Georgia Wareham has led from the front for the defending champions, featuring in the top 6 runscorers in the tournament so far while also being the third highest wicket-taker with 9 wickets.

Sydney Thunder Women’ chances of winning - 59%

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chances of winning - 41%

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Sydney Thunder Women’s team’s wicketkeeper-batter Tahlia Wilson has picked up form just when her team needed it. The 26-year-old has scored back-to-back fifties to become the third highest run scorer in the tournament. With an average of over 48 in the tournament so far, we’re backing Wilson to go big in the match.

The defending champions have looked toothless with the bat at the top of the order so far. Their partnership scores for the opening wicket read 0, 12, 13, 9, and 4. With the form that the Sydney Thunder bowlers are in, we’re expecting the Melbourne Renegades to lose their opening wicket early - before crossing 20 runs - once again.

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Toss Prediction

While the first two matches played at the Drummoyne Oval were won by the teams batting first, the captains opted to field first in each of the three games played so far. The most recent match played at the venue saw the Thunder complete a 9-wicket win over the Perth Scorchers Women’s team. Hence, we’re expecting teams to send the opposition in to bat after winning the toss.

Weather Report

There is a forecast of moderate rain before match hours in the game. However, the rain is expected to diminish as we approach the match. We’re expecting a full game to be played out in Sydney. The maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Partly Cloudy Showers Warm Breeze

Partly Cloudy Showers Warm Breeze

Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Emma de Broughe replaced the out-of-form Davina Perrin at the top of the order for the Melbourne Renegades in the previous game and we’re expecting her to keep her place. We’re not expecting any surprises in the rest of the squad.

Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

The inaugural season winners have regained form in recent games, winning both of their games after suffering losses in the opening three matches.

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Last season’s winners, Melbourne Renegades Women started the tournament well, winning the first two games. Since then, however, they’ve lost two out of the previous three matches and now find themselves looking over their shoulder rather than ahead.

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters

Tahlia Wilson to be Sydney Thunder Women’s top batter

Sydney Thunder’s wicketkeeper Tahlia Wilson’s form is heavily linked to the team’s fortunes. She scored 55* and 79 in her previous two games, winning the player of the match as the Thunder got their first points on the board. The 26-year-old is now the third-highest runscorer this season and we’re backing her to strengthen that position.

Emma de Broughe to be Melbourne Renegades Women’s top batter

The Melbourne Renegades swapped Emma de Broughe for the off-colour Davina Perrin in the previous game to solidify their opening pair. While the 25-year-old couldn’t post a big score, she hit two solid fours and batted at a strike rate of nearly 150 before she was stumped off Molly Strano’s spin bowling. With the rest of her teammates struggling with the bat, we’re backing de Broughe to be the top scorer in Sydney.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail to be Sydney Thunder Women’s top bowler

With 8 wickets in 5 games, Sydney Thunder’s South African import Shabnim Ismail is their leading wicket-taker in the ongoing WBBL. 4 of the 8 wickets the 37-year-old medium pacer has taken so far have come in two games in Sydney. She has taken wickets in all the games she has played and we’re backing her to continue her prolific run.

Georgia Wareham to be Melbourne Renegades Women’s top bowler

Georgia Wareham has been Melbourne Renegades’ star bowler, taking 9 wickets in just 5 games. The 26-year-old has bowled at an economy rate of 5.38 in the WBBL so far. Wareham is yet to return empty handed in any of the games and we’re expecting her to continue her solid run of form against the Thunder.