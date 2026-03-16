Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Prediction RCB 59 % Chance of Winning DC 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Delhi Capitals Women take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the 15th game of the 2026 Women's Premier League at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 24 at 07:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals Women head into this game after an impressive performance in the last game against defending champions Mumbai Indians Women. They conceded 154 runs and eventually managed to chase the target and won the game by seven wickets. They are currently fourth on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have been the standout team this season as they have already qualified for the playoffs with two games to spare and another win would confirm a place in the finals this season. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 41%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 59%

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Jemimah Rodrigues has struggled for consistency this season and had a poor start to the campaign but in the last game she managed to turn things around and scored 51 runs which makes us believe she will do well once again.

Richa Ghosh continued her excellent form in the last game against Gujarat Giants Women. In the last two games, she has scored 44 and 27 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

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Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List

Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women beat Mumbai Indians Women in the last game, they have two wins in five matches thus far.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have had a perfect start to the season as they have won five games on the bounce.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Head to Head

Delhi Capitals Women have had an upper hand against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 5-3. Both sides went head to head early on this season and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Delhi Capitals Women : 05

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 03

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Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Batters

Lizelle Lee to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter

Lizelle Lee was outstanding in the last game against Mumbai Indians as she scored 46 off 28 balls. With 213 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter

Smriti Mandhana did not have a great game in the last outing regardless, we are going to back her once again as with 192 runs, she is the leading run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Bowlers

Nandani Sharma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler

Nandani Sharma has had a sensational campaign thus far as she has been the standout bowler for her side. With ten wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for Delhi Capitals Women which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nadine de Klerk to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler

Nadine de Klerk has been outstanding this season. In the last game she bagged two wickets and with ten wickets thus far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.