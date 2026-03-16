Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Prediction
RCB
59%
Chance of Winning
DC
41%
Parimatch
T20
BCA Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 213 runs, Lizelle Lee is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women this season.
- With 192 runs, Smriti Mandhana is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women this season.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Chance of Winning
Delhi Capitals Women head into this game after an impressive performance in the last game against defending champions Mumbai Indians Women. They conceded 154 runs and eventually managed to chase the target and won the game by seven wickets. They are currently fourth on the table.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have been the standout team this season as they have already qualified for the playoffs with two games to spare and another win would confirm a place in the finals this season. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 41%
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 59%
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Jemimah Rodrigues has struggled for consistency this season and had a poor start to the campaign but in the last game she managed to turn things around and scored 51 runs which makes us believe she will do well once again.
Richa Ghosh continued her excellent form in the last game against Gujarat Giants Women. In the last two games, she has scored 44 and 27 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Harris Grace
all rounder
Lee Lizelle
batsman
Mandhana Smriti
batsman
Verma Shefali
batsman
Voll Georgia
batsman
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
Naik Gautami
no information yet
Rodrigues Jemimah
batsman
Ghosh Richa
wicket keeper
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
de Klerk Nadine
all rounder
Prasad Nikki Siribhagwan
all rounder
Yadav Radha
all rounder
Henry Chinelle
all rounder
Patil Shreyanka Rajesh
all rounder
Rana Sneh
all rounder
Satghare Sayali Ganesh
all rounder
Bell Lauren
bowler
Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder
batsman
Reddy Arundhati
all rounder
Mani Minnu
bowler
Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women beat Mumbai Indians Women in the last game, they have two wins in five matches thus far.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have had a perfect start to the season as they have won five games on the bounce.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Head to Head
Delhi Capitals Women have had an upper hand against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 5-3. Both sides went head to head early on this season and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won the game.
Head to Head:
Delhi Capitals Women : 05
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 03
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
T20
BCA Stadium, null
Royal Challengers Bangalore
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Delhi Capitals
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Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Batters
Lizelle Lee to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter
Lizelle Lee was outstanding in the last game against Mumbai Indians as she scored 46 off 28 balls. With 213 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter
Smriti Mandhana did not have a great game in the last outing regardless, we are going to back her once again as with 192 runs, she is the leading run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Bowlers
Nandani Sharma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler
Nandani Sharma has had a sensational campaign thus far as she has been the standout bowler for her side. With ten wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for Delhi Capitals Women which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nadine de Klerk to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler
Nadine de Klerk has been outstanding this season. In the last game she bagged two wickets and with ten wickets thus far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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