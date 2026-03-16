Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Prediction
MUM
60%
Chance of Winning
RCB
40%
Parimatch
T20
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 523 runs, Nat Sciver-Brunt was the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians Women last season.
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women missed the playoffs last season.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Chance of Winning
Mumbai Indians Women had a sensational campaign last season as they dominated the group stages with five wins in eight matches and eventually went all the way and won the championship. They have won two championships and considering the fact they have managed to keep the core, they are one of the favourites this season.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women head into this campaign after an underwhelming season last term as they struggled to make an impact. Last season Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women ended up fourth and missed the playoffs. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Mumbai Indians Women’ chances of winning - 60%
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 40%
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Hayley Matthews struggled in the first half of the campaign but she was sensational in the second half of the season last year. She scored 307 runs with an average of 30.70 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Richa Ghosh once again had an excellent campaign last season and it was not a surprise that RCB decided to retain her service. Last year she scored 230 runs and we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Navi Mumbai during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Kaur Harmanpreet
all rounder
Mandhana Smriti
batsman
Kamalini Gunalan
batsman
Harris Grace
all rounder
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Hemalatha Dayalan
all rounder
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Ghosh Richa
wicket keeper
Kaur Amanjot Bhupinder
all rounder
Yadav Radha
all rounder
Carey Nicola
bowler
de Klerk Nadine
all rounder
Khemnar Poonam Nanasaheb
all rounder
Reddy Arundhati
all rounder
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Patil Shreyanka Rajesh
all rounder
Gupta Sanskriti Rajkumar
bowler
Rawat Prema
all rounder
Ishaque Saiqa
bowler
Smith Linsey
bowler
Sajana Sajeevan
all rounder
Bell Lauren
bowler
Team Form
Mumbai Indians Women Team Form
Mumbai Indians Women are the defending champions. They won five of the eight matches last season.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women struggled last season as they had three wins in the group stages and missed the playoffs.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Head to Head
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
T20
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, null
Mumbai Indians
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Royal Challengers Bangalore
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Batters
Nat Sciver Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter
Nat Sciver-Brunt had a stunning campaign last term as she was the standout batter for Mumbai Indians Women. With 523 runs, she was the leading run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter
Smriti Mandhana did not have a good season last year as she struggled for consistency but we expect her to play a key role as she has been sensational for India in this format which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Bowlers
Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler
Amelia Kerr has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Mumbai Indians Women last season. She bagged 18 wickets last year and was one of the leading wicket takers which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shreyanka Patil to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler
Shreyanka Patil missed last season with injury and it wasn’t a surprise that RCB struggled in the bowling department. We expect her to return in the starting lineup and make an impact which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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