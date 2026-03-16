Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Prediction MUM 60 % Chance of Winning RCB 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Mumbai Indians Women take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the opening game of the 2026 Women's Premier League at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 09 at 07:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians Women had a sensational campaign last season as they dominated the group stages with five wins in eight matches and eventually went all the way and won the championship. They have won two championships and considering the fact they have managed to keep the core, they are one of the favourites this season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women head into this campaign after an underwhelming season last term as they struggled to make an impact. Last season Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women ended up fourth and missed the playoffs. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women’ chances of winning - 60%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 40%

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Hayley Matthews struggled in the first half of the campaign but she was sensational in the second half of the season last year. She scored 307 runs with an average of 30.70 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Richa Ghosh once again had an excellent campaign last season and it was not a surprise that RCB decided to retain her service. Last year she scored 230 runs and we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Navi Mumbai during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List

Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women are the defending champions. They won five of the eight matches last season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women struggled last season as they had three wins in the group stages and missed the playoffs.

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Batters

Nat Sciver Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt had a stunning campaign last term as she was the standout batter for Mumbai Indians Women. With 523 runs, she was the leading run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter

Smriti Mandhana did not have a good season last year as she struggled for consistency but we expect her to play a key role as she has been sensational for India in this format which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler

Amelia Kerr has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Mumbai Indians Women last season. She bagged 18 wickets last year and was one of the leading wicket takers which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shreyanka Patil to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler

Shreyanka Patil missed last season with injury and it wasn’t a surprise that RCB struggled in the bowling department. We expect her to return in the starting lineup and make an impact which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.