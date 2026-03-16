Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Prediction RCB 56 % Chance of Winning UPW 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women take on UP Warriorz Women in the fifth game of the 2026 Women's Premier League at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 12 at 07:30 PM IST.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women head into this campaign hoping to bounce back after what was a disappointing campaign for them last season as they missed the playoffs. In the opening game they went head to head against the defending champions Mumbai Indians Women and they beat them by three wickets.

UP Warriorz Women headed into this game after a complete reset in the mega auction, hoping to turn things around this season. They struggled in the opening game against Gujarat Giants Women, they lost the game by ten runs. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 56%

UP Warriorz Women’ chances of winning - 44%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Richa Ghosh heads into this campaign with huge expectations as she had a solid campaign last season and is one of the key players for her side. Even though she struggled in the opening game, we expect her to do well in the upcoming game.

Kiran Navgire had a disappointing campaign last season as in eight matches she scored 154 runs with an average of 19.25. In the last game she scored one run which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Navi Mumbai during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and UP Warriorz Women Player List

Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women missed the playoffs last season and this season they won the opening game against UP Warriorz Women.

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women have struggled in WPL, last season they had three wins and this season they lost the opening game against Gujarat Giants Women.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and UP Warriorz Women have identical records in this fixture. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions UP Warriorz Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women : 03

UP Warriorz Women: 03

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter

Smriti Mandhana did not have a good start to the campaign but that doesn’t change the fact she has been sensational in this format for India which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Meg Lanning to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter

Meg Lanning has been sensational in WPL as she has made the Finals every year with Delhi Capitals. Lanning was phenomenal in the WBBL prior to this tournament which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Bowlers

Nadine de Klerk to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler

Nadine de Klerk made her debut for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and she was excellent with the ball and the bat. She bagged four wickets in the last match which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler

Sophie Ecclestone was brilliant last season as she ended up with nine wickets and was the leading wicket taker for her side. In the opening game, she had the best bowling figures which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.