Match details Chhattisgarh vs Andhra First class Ranji Trophy 26.10.2026

First class

CHH
CHH
AND
AND

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, October 26, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
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Third Umpire:no information yet
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Chhattisgarh Squad

PlayersAgarwal Shubham, Bareth Vasudev, Chandraker Shashank, Chouhan Ashish, Desai Sanjeet, Khan Mohdajaz Arafat, Khan Sahban, Khare Amandeep Narayan, Kiran Ravi, Majumdar Sourabh Jeevan Krishna, Mandal Ajay Jadav, Pandey Ayush Shashi Kanth, Sarwate Aditya, Singh Ashutosh, Singh Shashank, Tiwary Anuj, Verma Mayank, Yadav Mayank, Yadav Prateek Mahesh
Benchno information yet

Andhra Squad

PlayersAshish Siraparapu, Bharat Srikar, Bhui Ricky, Hebbar Ashwin, Kumar Saurabh, Mohan Lalith, Raj Prithvi, Raju Satyanarayana, Rasheed Shaik, Reddy Abhishek, Reddy Revanth, Saiteja Kavuri, Sandeep Y, Sasikanth KV, Shinde Karan, Stephen Cheepurapalli, Vijay Tripurana
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