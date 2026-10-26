Match details Jharkhand vs Bengal First class Ranji Trophy 24.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 24, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Jharkhand Squad
|Players
|Kate HA, Kumar Amit, Manishi, Minz Robin, Mishra Sushant, Mohan Shikhar, Pandey Jatin Kumar, Quraishi Md Kounain, Raj Sahil Sunil, Roy Anukul, Sagar Shresht, Sen Aryaman, Sharma Shubh, Shekhar Saurabh, Singh Aditya, Singh Sarabdeep, Singh Utkarsh, Singh Virat
|Bench
|no information yet
Bengal Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet