Match details Maharashtra vs Kerala First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Maharashtra Squad
|Players
|Bawne Ankit, Choudhary Mukesh, Dadhe Pradeep, Darkunde Vaibhav, Dharmadhikari Atharva, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hangargekar Rajvardhan, Kate Harshal, Nawale Saurabh, Ostwal Vicky, Patil Digvijay, Sanghvi Tanay, Shaw Prithvi, Sonawane Maya, Veer Siddhesh A, Walunj Hitesh
|Bench
|no information yet
Kerala Squad
|Players
|Anuraj JS, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Chandran Vyshak, Kunnummal Rohan, Nair Abhishek J, Nair Abhishek Pratap, Nayanar Varun, Nidheesh MD, Nizar Salman, Parveen Abhijth, Raj Pavan, Sarwate Aditya, Saxena Jalaj, Tom Eden Apple, Vinod Vishnu
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet