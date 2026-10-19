Match details Maharashtra vs Kerala First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027

First class

MAH
MAH
KER
KER

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Maharashtra Squad

PlayersBawne Ankit, Choudhary Mukesh, Dadhe Pradeep, Darkunde Vaibhav, Dharmadhikari Atharva, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hangargekar Rajvardhan, Kate Harshal, Nawale Saurabh, Ostwal Vicky, Patil Digvijay, Sanghvi Tanay, Shaw Prithvi, Sonawane Maya, Veer Siddhesh A, Walunj Hitesh
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Kerala Squad

PlayersAnuraj JS, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Chandran Vyshak, Kunnummal Rohan, Nair Abhishek J, Nair Abhishek Pratap, Nayanar Varun, Nidheesh MD, Nizar Salman, Parveen Abhijth, Raj Pavan, Sarwate Aditya, Saxena Jalaj, Tom Eden Apple, Vinod Vishnu
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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