Match details Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar First class Ranji Trophy 26.10.2026

First class

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Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, October 26, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
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Madhya Pradesh Squad

PlayersAgarwal Anubhav Santosh, Dubey Yash, Gawli Harsh Prakas, Gurjar Ramveer Singh, Iyer Venkatesh, Jain Saransh, Kartikeya Kumar, Khan Mohd Arshad, Mantri Himanshu, Pandey Aryan Anand, Patidar Rajat, Sen Kuldeep, Sharma Shubham, Singh Adheer Pratap, Singh Harpreet, Solanki Sagar
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Bihar Squad

PlayersAlam Khalid, Dubey Bhaskar, Gani Sakibul, Hussain Sakib, Kashyap Suraj Kumar, Khan Nawaz, Kishor Arnav, Kumar Sachin, Kumar Suman, Loharuka Ayush, Rajnish Kumar, Roy Shubham, Saurabh Bipin, Singh Himanshu, Singh Piyush Kumar, Singh Raghuvendra Pratap, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Vachaspati -, Yadav Amod Kamal
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