Avesh Khan News View all If you are ready to know everything first hand about cricketer Avesh Khan, then you are in luck, as here is all the information about him, from his training plan to the results of matches and tournaments already played. AI Simulation, RCB vs LSG | Kohli anchors as Bengaluru outgun Lucknow in high-scoring thriller Royal Challengers Bengaluru secure another win over Lucknow Super Giants at Bengaluru. Virat Kohli played a composed knock and gave late fireworks which powered the team to a strong total. LSG gets a strong start in the chase, but still fell short due to RCB's disciplined bowling. Avesh Khan How Avesh Khan Masters the Art of Winning Without Facing the Final Ball Avesh Khan KKR vs LSG | Fans React as LSG Script Another Last-Ball Thriller Avesh Khan RR vs LSG | Avesh Khan’s clutch death bowling seals Rajasthan’s fourth defeat in a row Avesh Khan LSG vs MI | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant’s patience runs out with Avesh Khan’s wayward line

International career

Avesh Khan has become an important figure in India's pace attack. He has been part of the national team in various formats, showing his skills with the ball. Here is a look at his international career by year:

2014: Avesh Khan played for India in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the UAE. He appeared in a couple of matches and took one wicket.

2016: Khan played again in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, this time as the leader of India's pace attack. He ended as the highest wicket-taker for India, with 12 wickets at an average of 15.08.

2022:

T20I Debut: Avesh made his T20I debut on February 20 against the West Indies in Kolkata. His debut was challenging, as he gave up 42 runs in 4 overs.



ODI Debut: Khan played his first ODI on July 24 against the West Indies in Port of Spain. His debut didn’t go well either, with him conceding 54 runs in 6 overs without taking a wicket.

2023:

Improved ODI Performance: Avesh Khan had a strong performance in ODIs later in the year. On December 17, 2023, he claimed 4 wickets for 27 runs against South Africa in Johannesburg, helping India win the match.

2024:

T20I Contributions: Avesh continued his strong T20I performances, helping India level the series against South Africa. His career-best T20I figures of 4/18 were key to India’s success.

Asia Cup and Injury: He was part of the Indian squad for the 2022 Asia Cup, where he took 2 wickets in 2 matches. He was later ruled out due to illness and replaced by Deepak Chahar.

T20 World Cup 2024: Khan was named a traveling reserve for the Indian team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Avesh Khan’s career is still growing, and he remains an important part of India’s pace attack for the future.

Leagues Participation

Avesh Khan has played in the IPL for several years, being part of different teams. Here is a breakdown of his participation by year:

Indian Premier League

Avesh Khan’s IPL career has seen him move between different franchises. The table below shows his journey through the tournament:

Year Franchise Price (INR) Matches Played Wickets Taken Position/Role 2017 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 lakhs 1 0 Bowler 2018 Delhi Capitals 75 lakhs 5 5 Bowler 2019 Delhi Capitals Retained 17 13 Bowler 2020 Delhi Capitals Retained 1 0 Bowler 2021 Delhi Capitals Retained 16 24 Bowler (2nd highest wicket-taker) 2022 Lucknow Super Giants 10 crores 10 18 Bowler 2023 Lucknow Super Giants Retained 15 20 Bowler (last-ball victory over RCB) 2024 Rajasthan Royals Traded (Padikkal) 14 19 Bowler (led Royals to playoffs) 2025 Lucknow Super Giants 9.75 crores 13 13 Key Bowler in the pace attack 2026 Lucknow Super Giants Retained TBD TBD Lead Indian Pace Specialist

In 2025, Avesh Khan returned to Lucknow Super Giants for 9.75 crore INR after a strong showing in the previous season. He plays a crucial role in their bowling attack, especially in key moments like powerplay and death overs. His ability to handle pressure situations makes him valuable for the team.

For the 2026 season, Lucknow Super Giants have retained Avesh as a cornerstone of their bowling unit. He enters the 19th edition of the league in peak physical condition following a focused off-season rehabilitation for a minor knee issue.

So far, Avesh Khan has only participated in the IPL and has not played in other leagues like the Big Bash League or CPL.

Domestic career

Avesh Khan began his domestic career with his First-class debut against Railways in Delhi on December 7, 2014. He took 2 wickets in the first innings. A few years later, on February 5, 2018, he played his List A debut against Mumbai in Chennai. During the 2018-19 Ranji season, Avesh led the bowling attack for Madhya Pradesh, taking 35 wickets in 7 matches.

Records and achievements

Avesh Khan has reached several key milestones in his cricket career.

Awards:

Gold Medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, 1st place.

Runner-up at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2016, Bangladesh.

Most Wickets for Madhya Pradesh in the 2018-2019 Ranji season with 35 wickets in 7 matches.

Second-Highest Wicket-Taker in IPL 2021 with 24 wickets.

Records:

Most Expensive Uncapped Player in IPL history, bought for INR 10 crores.

First Player to play 6 consecutive playoff matches in IPL history.

Leading Wicket-Taker for India U-19 in the 2016 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, with 12 wickets.

Most Wickets for Madhya Pradesh in the 2018-2019 Ranji Trophy season with 35 wickets.

Highest Wicket-Taker for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.

Second-Highest Wicket-Taker in IPL 2021 with 24 wickets, after Harshal Patel.

Personal life

Avesh Khan has had a love for cricket since he was a child. His father, Ashiq Khan, played at a local level but could not make a career in the sport. He worked hard running a roadside paan shop to support the family. Avesh’s uncle suggested he try bowling with a leather ball, which led him toward a professional cricket career.

Family

Avesh comes from a middle-class family in Indore. His father was passionate about cricket but didn’t have the chance to enjoy it fully because of his busy work life. Avesh started playing tennis ball cricket at 10 and quickly showed his natural talent for fast bowling. His uncle encouraged him to try leather ball cricket, setting him on his path to success. Avesh keeps his personal life private, and there is no public information about his current relationship status.

Finance

As of 2024, Avesh Khan’s estimated net worth is around INR 25 crores (about USD 3 million).

Cars and House

Avesh owns a Mercedes SUV. There are no details available about other cars in his collection. He also owns a stylish home in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The value of the house is not publicly known. Avesh also has several real estate properties in India.

Scandals

In 2023, after a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 match, Avesh threw his helmet on the ground in celebration. This act caused a stir on social media, with many sharing memes about it. Avesh later said that he acted in the heat of the moment and regretted his actions.

Fans

Avesh has a large fan following. On September 7, 2024, during a Duleep Trophy match between India A and India B in Bengaluru, fans cheered "RCB-RCB" as Avesh was near the boundary. Instead of being upset, Avesh had fun with the fans and asked them to cheer louder.

In March 2024, during an IPL match against the Delhi Capitals in Jaipur, fans praised Avesh for his excellent yorkers in the final over.

Avesh has 320,000 followers on Instagram.