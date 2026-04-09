Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan

bowler

Full name:Avesh Khan
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium
Date of Birth (Age):December 13, 1996 (29)
Zodiac Sign:Sagittarius
Height:188 cm
Hometown:Madhya Pradesh, India
Jersey Number:65
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

India

Lucknow Super Giants

Madhya Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches515383387
Innings514673286
Overs35.346.21080.4240.4306.0
Balls-----
Maidens21236164
Runs214422337613122538
Wickets31314932106
Avg71.3332.4622.654123.94
SR7121.3843.5145.1217.32
Eco6.029.13.125.458.29
BB341265
4w01903
5w00711
10w00200

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches515383387
Innings23442119
Not outs02989
Runs13104699859
Balls Faced18784312252
Avg6.51013.47.535.9
SR72.22142.8555.6380.32113.46
Fours203563
Fifties00100
Sixies012755
Highest108642812
Hundreds00000

Avesh Khan Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

181

LSG

LSG

182

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium

LSG

LSG

164

GT

GT

165

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

149

LSG

LSG

146

ResultPunjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

254

LSG

LSG

200

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

119

RR

RR

159

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

155 & 1

KKR

KKR

155 & 4

ResultMumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

229

LSG

LSG

228

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

209

RCB

RCB

203

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

208

LSG

LSG

203

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

188

CSK

CSK

187

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

LSG

LSG

220

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

196

PBKS

PBKS

200

T20 Series Ireland vs India

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

182

IND

IND

148

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

154

IND

IND

153

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

UpcomingZimbabwe vs India

Zimbabwe vs India

T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India

Harare Sports Club, Harare

ZIM

ZIM

IND

IND

Avesh Khan News

View all

If you are ready to know everything first hand about cricketer Avesh Khan, then you are in luck, as here is all the information about him, from his training plan to the results of matches and tournaments already played.

AI Simulation, RCB vs LSG | Kohli anchors as Bengaluru outgun Lucknow in high-scoring thriller

AI Simulation, RCB vs LSG | Kohli anchors as Bengaluru outgun Lucknow in high-scoring thriller

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secure another win over Lucknow Super Giants at Bengaluru. Virat Kohli played a composed knock and gave late fireworks which powered the team to a strong total. LSG gets a strong start in the chase, but still fell short due to RCB's disciplined bowling.

Avesh Khan06:41 PM, 10 April, 2026

How Avesh Khan Masters the Art of Winning Without Facing the Final Ball

Avesh Khan01:32 PM, 10 April, 2026

KKR vs LSG | Fans React as LSG Script Another Last-Ball Thriller

Avesh Khan11:36 PM, 19 April, 2025

RR vs LSG | Avesh Khan’s clutch death bowling seals Rajasthan’s fourth defeat in a row

Avesh Khan11:06 PM, 04 April, 2025

LSG vs MI | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant’s patience runs out with Avesh Khan’s wayward line

International career

Avesh Khan has become an important figure in India's pace attack. He has been part of the national team in various formats, showing his skills with the ball. Here is a look at his international career by year:

  • 2014: Avesh Khan played for India in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the UAE. He appeared in a couple of matches and took one wicket.
  • 2016: Khan played again in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, this time as the leader of India's pace attack. He ended as the highest wicket-taker for India, with 12 wickets at an average of 15.08.
  • 2022:
    • T20I Debut: Avesh made his T20I debut on February 20 against the West Indies in Kolkata. His debut was challenging, as he gave up 42 runs in 4 overs.
    • ODI Debut: Khan played his first ODI on July 24 against the West Indies in Port of Spain. His debut didn’t go well either, with him conceding 54 runs in 6 overs without taking a wicket.
  • 2023:
    • Improved ODI Performance: Avesh Khan had a strong performance in ODIs later in the year. On December 17, 2023, he claimed 4 wickets for 27 runs against South Africa in Johannesburg, helping India win the match.
  • 2024:
  • T20I Contributions: Avesh continued his strong T20I performances, helping India level the series against South Africa. His career-best T20I figures of 4/18 were key to India’s success.
  • Asia Cup and Injury: He was part of the Indian squad for the 2022 Asia Cup, where he took 2 wickets in 2 matches. He was later ruled out due to illness and replaced by Deepak Chahar.
  • T20 World Cup 2024: Khan was named a traveling reserve for the Indian team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Avesh Khan’s career is still growing, and he remains an important part of India’s pace attack for the future.

Leagues Participation

Avesh Khan has played in the IPL for several years, being part of different teams. Here is a breakdown of his participation by year:

Indian Premier League

Avesh Khan’s IPL career has seen him move between different franchises. The table below shows his journey through the tournament:

Year

Franchise

Price (INR)

Matches Played

Wickets Taken

Position/Role

2017

Royal Challengers Bangalore

10 lakhs

1

0

Bowler

2018

Delhi Capitals

75 lakhs

5

5

Bowler

2019

Delhi Capitals

Retained

17

13

Bowler

2020

Delhi Capitals

Retained

1

0

Bowler

2021

Delhi Capitals

Retained

16

24

Bowler (2nd highest wicket-taker)

2022

Lucknow Super Giants

10 crores

10

18

Bowler

2023

Lucknow Super Giants

Retained

15

20

Bowler (last-ball victory over RCB)

2024

Rajasthan Royals

Traded (Padikkal)

14

19

Bowler (led Royals to playoffs)

2025

Lucknow Super Giants

9.75 crores

13

13

Key Bowler in the pace attack

2026

Lucknow Super Giants

Retained

TBD

TBD

Lead Indian Pace Specialist

In 2025, Avesh Khan returned to Lucknow Super Giants for 9.75 crore INR after a strong showing in the previous season. He plays a crucial role in their bowling attack, especially in key moments like powerplay and death overs. His ability to handle pressure situations makes him valuable for the team.

For the 2026 season, Lucknow Super Giants have retained Avesh as a cornerstone of their bowling unit. He enters the 19th edition of the league in peak physical condition following a focused off-season rehabilitation for a minor knee issue.

So far, Avesh Khan has only participated in the IPL and has not played in other leagues like the Big Bash League or CPL.

Domestic career

Avesh Khan began his domestic career with his First-class debut against Railways in Delhi on December 7, 2014. He took 2 wickets in the first innings. A few years later, on February 5, 2018, he played his List A debut against Mumbai in Chennai. During the 2018-19 Ranji season, Avesh led the bowling attack for Madhya Pradesh, taking 35 wickets in 7 matches.

Records and achievements

Avesh Khan has reached several key milestones in his cricket career.

Awards:

  • Gold Medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, 1st place.
  • Runner-up at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2016, Bangladesh.
  • Most Wickets for Madhya Pradesh in the 2018-2019 Ranji season with 35 wickets in 7 matches.
  • Second-Highest Wicket-Taker in IPL 2021 with 24 wickets.

Records:

  • Most Expensive Uncapped Player in IPL history, bought for INR 10 crores.
  • First Player to play 6 consecutive playoff matches in IPL history.
  • Leading Wicket-Taker for India U-19 in the 2016 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, with 12 wickets.
  • Most Wickets for Madhya Pradesh in the 2018-2019 Ranji Trophy season with 35 wickets.
  • Highest Wicket-Taker for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.
  • Second-Highest Wicket-Taker in IPL 2021 with 24 wickets, after Harshal Patel.

Personal life

Avesh Khan has had a love for cricket since he was a child. His father, Ashiq Khan, played at a local level but could not make a career in the sport. He worked hard running a roadside paan shop to support the family. Avesh’s uncle suggested he try bowling with a leather ball, which led him toward a professional cricket career.

Family

Avesh comes from a middle-class family in Indore. His father was passionate about cricket but didn’t have the chance to enjoy it fully because of his busy work life. Avesh started playing tennis ball cricket at 10 and quickly showed his natural talent for fast bowling. His uncle encouraged him to try leather ball cricket, setting him on his path to success. Avesh keeps his personal life private, and there is no public information about his current relationship status.

Finance

As of 2024, Avesh Khan’s estimated net worth is around INR 25 crores (about USD 3 million).

Cars and House

Avesh owns a Mercedes SUV. There are no details available about other cars in his collection. He also owns a stylish home in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The value of the house is not publicly known. Avesh also has several real estate properties in India.

Scandals

In 2023, after a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 match, Avesh threw his helmet on the ground in celebration. This act caused a stir on social media, with many sharing memes about it. Avesh later said that he acted in the heat of the moment and regretted his actions.

Fans

Avesh has a large fan following. On September 7, 2024, during a Duleep Trophy match between India A and India B in Bengaluru, fans cheered "RCB-RCB" as Avesh was near the boundary. Instead of being upset, Avesh had fun with the fans and asked them to cheer louder.

In March 2024, during an IPL match against the Delhi Capitals in Jaipur, fans praised Avesh for his excellent yorkers in the final over.

Avesh has 320,000 followers on Instagram.

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