Match details Mumbai vs Ll Chandigarh First class Ranji Trophy 11.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Mumbai Squad
|Players
|Anand Akash, Deshpande Tushar, Dias Royston, Dsouza Sylvester, Dube Shivam, Herwadkar Akhil, Khan Musheer, Khan Sarfaraz, Kotian Tanush, Lad Siddhesh, Mhatre Ayush, Mulani Shams, Patil Sairaj, Rahane Ajinkya, Tamore Hardik, Tarmale Onkar, Thakur Shardul, Umair Irfan
|Bench
|no information yet
Ll Chandigarh Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet