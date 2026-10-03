Match details Mumbai vs Ll Chandigarh First class Ranji Trophy 11.10.2026

First class

MUM
MUM
CHA
CHA

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 11, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mumbai Squad

PlayersAnand Akash, Deshpande Tushar, Dias Royston, Dsouza Sylvester, Dube Shivam, Herwadkar Akhil, Khan Musheer, Khan Sarfaraz, Kotian Tanush, Lad Siddhesh, Mhatre Ayush, Mulani Shams, Patil Sairaj, Rahane Ajinkya, Tamore Hardik, Tarmale Onkar, Thakur Shardul, Umair Irfan
Benchno information yet

Ll Chandigarh Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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