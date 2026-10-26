Match details Services vs Gujarat First class Ranji Trophy 24.01.2027

First class

SER
SER
GUJ
GUJ

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 24, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Services Squad

PlayersAhlawat Mohit, Bahadur Raj, Chauhan Ravi, Choudhary Varun, Dagar Virender, Dhankhar Vineet, Goyat Jayant, Narang Pulkit, Pachhara Amit, Paliwal Rajat, Rohilla Shubham, Sharma Arjun, Sharma Nakul, Singh Rahul, Tanwar Nitin
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Gujarat Squad

PlayersDesai Aarya, Desai Abhishek, Desai Amit, Desai Siddharth, Gaja Chintan, Hingrajia Manan, Jadeja Priyajeet, Jaiswal Vishal, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Patel Harshal, Patel Jaymeet, Patel Kshitij, Patel Priyesh, Patel Urvil, Prajapati Saral, Trivedi Vedant
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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