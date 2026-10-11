Ranji Trophy
Services vs Maharashtra
Ranji Trophy
Palam A Ground
SER
MAH
Services vs Bengal
Ranji Trophy
SER
BEN
Odisha vs Services
Ranji Trophy
ODI
SER
Delhi vs Services
Ranji Trophy
DEL
SER
bowler
|Full name:
|Rahul Khajan Singh
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|37
|25
|Innings
|20
|35
|24
|Overs
|359.0
|292.0
|78.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|86
|15
|0
|Runs
|946
|1207
|529
|Wickets
|31
|41
|21
|Avg
|30.51
|29.43
|25.19
|SR
|69.48
|42.73
|22.28
|Eco
|2.63
|4.13
|6.78
|BB
|7
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|37
|25
|Innings
|14
|18
|12
|Not outs
|4
|5
|7
|Runs
|178
|97
|110
|Balls Faced
|483
|189
|102
|Avg
|17.8
|7.46
|22
|SR
|36.85
|51.32
|107.84
|Fours
|22
|6
|10
|Fifties
|0
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|1
|4
|Highest
|49
|18
|64
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
Ranji Trophy
Palam A Ground
SER
MAH
Ranji Trophy
SER
BEN
Ranji Trophy
ODI
SER
Ranji Trophy
DEL
SER