Rahul Khajan Singh

Rahul Khajan Singh

bowler

Full name:Rahul Khajan Singh
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Services

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches123725
Innings203524
Overs359.0292.078.0
Balls---
Maidens86150
Runs9461207529
Wickets314121
Avg30.5129.4325.19
SR69.4842.7322.28
Eco2.634.136.78
BB742
4w020
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches123725
Innings141812
Not outs457
Runs17897110
Balls Faced483189102
Avg17.87.4622
SR36.8551.32107.84
Fours22610
Fifties001
Sixies014
Highest491864
Hundreds000

Rahul Khajan Singh Schedule & Results

Ranji Trophy

ResultServices vs Maharashtra

Services vs Maharashtra

Ranji Trophy

Palam A Ground

SER

SER

MAH

MAH

Another Players

Sharma, Nakul

Sharma, Nakul

Singh, Lakhan

Singh, Lakhan

Sharma, Arjun

Sharma, Arjun

Yadav, Vikas

Yadav, Vikas

Narang, Pulkit

Narang, Pulkit

Dhankhar, Vineet

Dhankhar, Vineet

Rohilla, Shubham

Rohilla, Shubham

Rathee, Mohit

Rathee, Mohit

Singh, Sumit

Singh, Sumit

Paliwal, Rajat

Paliwal, Rajat