Match details Tamil Nadu vs Railways First class Ranji Trophy 26.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, October 26, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Tamil Nadu Squad
|Players
|Achyuth CV, Ambrish RS, Chandrasekar DT, G Ajitesh, Hemchudeshan Jeganathan, Indrajith Baba, Jagadeesan Narayan, Khan Shahrukh, Khumar R Vimal, Nag H Trilok, Paul Pradosh Ranjan, Sachin B, Siddarth Andre, Singh Gurjapneet, SR Athish, Vidyuth P, Warrier Sandeep
|Bench
|no information yet
Railways Squad
|Players
|Ahuja Suraj, Chaudhari Ayan B, Chaudhary Shivam, Harsh Vishal, khan Zubair Ali, Merai Bhargav, Pandey Akash, Saif Mohammad, Sangwan Himanshu, Sharma Karn, Sharma Rahul, Singh Adarsh Pushpendra, Singh Ashish, Singh Pratham, Singh Vivek, Yadav Ansh, Yadav Kunal, Yadav Upendra
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet