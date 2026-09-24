Match details Tasmania vs Victoria List a National Cricket League, Women 18.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|National Cricket League, Women 26/27
|Date:
|Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Saturday, March 20, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, December 18, 2026 11:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Blundstone, Bellerive, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Tasmania Squad
|Players
|Armitage Hollie, Barwick Mia, Bryce Kathryn, Curtis Ava, Gibson Maisy, Johnston Ruth, Lee Lizelle, Silver-Holmes Hayley, Sippel Courtney Grace, Smith Amy, Smith Lauren, Stalenberg Naomi, Trenaman Rachel, Wilson Callie
|Bench
|no information yet
Victoria Squad
|Players
|Aery Ira, Day Sophie, Dulvin Samara, Faltum Nicole, Flintoff Tess, Garth Kim, Gill Hasrat, Hayward Ella, Henry Olivia, Illingworth Milly, Lanning Meg, McKenna Rhys, Molineux Sophie, Moloney Sasha, Noble Indigo, Perrin Mia, Prestwidge Georgia, Reid Sophie, Samuel Zoe, Strano Molly, Sutherland Annabel, Vlaeminck Tayla, Wareham Georgia
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Blundstone
|City
|Bellerive
|Capacity
|19500
|Ends
|Church Street End
|Hosts to
|River End
Match has not started yet