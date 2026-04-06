Joshua Patrick Inglis

Joshua Patrick Inglis

wicket keeper

Full name:Joshua Patrick Inglis
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Full name:Joshua Patrick Inglis
Nationality:Australian (English-born)
Batting style:Right-handed batsman
Bowling Style:Does Not Bowl / Right-Arm Medium
Date of Birth (Age):March 04, 1995
Zodiac Sign:Pisces
Height:178 cm (5' 10")
Hometown:Leeds, England
Jersey Number:48 (ODI), 95 (ICC/T20I)
Role:Wicket-keeper-batter
Social Media:

Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Australia

Lucknow Super Giants

Perth Scorchers

Punjab Kings

Western Australia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches812523691
Innings00000
Overs00000
Balls-----
Maidens00000
Runs00000
Wickets00000
Avg00000
SR00000
Eco00000
BB00000
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches812523691
Innings812843686
Not outs029213
Runs143265246611472305
Balls Faced153184387710291543
Avg17.8726.532.8833.7331.57
SR93.46144.0263.6111.46149.38
Fours1425309122235
Fifties1012914
Sixies47243077
Highest5048153138118
Hundreds00412

Joshua Patrick Inglis Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

25

PBKS

PBKS

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

181

LSG

LSG

182

ResultPunjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

223

SRH

SRH

219

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium

LSG

LSG

164

GT

GT

165

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

149

LSG

LSG

146

ResultPunjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

254

LSG

LSG

200

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

119

RR

RR

159

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

155 & 1

KKR

KKR

155 & 4

ResultMumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

229

LSG

LSG

228

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

209

RCB

RCB

203

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

208

LSG

LSG

203

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

188

CSK

CSK

187

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

LSG

LSG

220

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

196

PBKS

PBKS

200

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

Josh Inglis News

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All the latest information about cricketer Josh Inglis is presented for you: all his wins and losses, training plans, life off the cricket field, relationships between colleagues and information about the tournaments he will be participating in.

AI Simulation, 2nd ODI | Najmul Hossain Shanto anchors Bangladesh to series-clinching win over Australia

AI Simulation, 2nd ODI | Najmul Hossain Shanto anchors Bangladesh to series-clinching win over Australia

Najmul Hossain Shanto led Bangladesh to a series win, as he scored 88 runs in a chase. Australia was restricted to a score of 271/9, where Bangladesh showed a disciplined bowling effort. Bangladesh was able to chase down the target in 48.2 overs, clinching a series win over Australia.

Josh Inglis06:49 PM, 09 June, 2026

Tension Peaks Between Nahid Rana and Josh Inglis During First ODI

Josh Inglis03:01 PM, 08 June, 2026

Australias ODI Plans Hit by Absence of Several Key Players Against Bangladesh

Josh Inglis04:58 PM, 26 May, 2026

Big Setback for Australia Before Pakistan ODI Series as Star Player Suffers Injury

Josh Inglis05:07 PM, 19 December, 2025

Punjab Kings Face Fallout After Dropping This Key Player

International career

Josh Patrick Inglis was born on 4 March 1995 in Leeds, England, but later moved to Australia, which changed the course of his life. He is a right-handed batsman and a highly skilled wicket-keeper. In international cricket, he represents Australia in all formats Tests, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and T20 Internationals (T20Is). In the domestic circuit, he plays for Western Australia and represents the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Josh first joined the Australian national setup in 2021 when he was named in the squad for the T20 World Cup, though he did not get a game during that winning campaign. His official international debut came in February 2022 in a T20I against Sri Lanka. He quickly made a name for himself as a "360-degree" player, capable of hitting boundaries all over the ground. In 2023, he played a vital role in Australia’s ODI World Cup victory in India. In 2024, he set a massive record by scoring the fastest T20I century by an Australian, reaching the milestone in just 43 balls against Scotland. He also became one of the few Australians to score multiple centuries in T20 internationals within a short span.

His One Day International debut took place in 2022 against Sri Lanka. One of his most memorable knocks came during the 2023 World Cup, where his steady batting under pressure helped Australia navigate tricky run chases.

Before his senior debut, Josh was a standout performer in England's youth cricket before moving to Perth at age 14. He began his professional journey with Western Australia, making his first-class debut in 2017. His rise in the BBL with the Perth Scorchers was meteoric; in the 2020-21 season, he was one of the tournament's top scorers, which fast-tracked him to the national side. By 2024, he was recognized not just as a backup to Alex Carey or Matthew Wade, but as a primary match-winner for Australia.

2021

  • August: Surprisingly selected in Australia’s 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup in the UAE despite being uncapped. He served as the backup keeper to Matthew Wade.
  • November: Part of the squad that won the T20 World Cup, gaining immense experience despite not playing a match.

2022

  • February 11: Made T20 International debut vs Sri Lanka at the SCG; scored 23 runs and showed impressive glovework.
  • May: Named in both ODI and T20I squads for the tour of Sri Lanka.
  • June 15: Made ODI debut vs Sri Lanka; although he scored only 5 runs, it marked his entry into the 50-over format.
  • October: Suffered a bizarre hand injury while playing golf just before the T20 World Cup, forcing him to miss the tournament at home.

2023

  • February: Selected for the Test tour of India as a backup keeper.
  • August-September: Played T20I series against South Africa; showed great form with aggressive cameos.
  • October-November: Played a crucial role in the ICC ODI World Cup in India. His 58 against Sri Lanka and vital contributions in the middle order helped Australia win their 6th title.
  • November 23: Scored his maiden T20I century (110 off 50 balls) against India in Vizag, equalling the then-record for the fastest T20I ton by an Australian.

2024

  • September: During the tour of Scotland and England, Josh hit a record-breaking century against Scotland (103 off 43 balls), becoming the fastest Australian centurion in T20I history.
  • November: Captained Australia for the first time in a T20I series against Pakistan, showing his growing leadership qualities within the team.
  • November 15: Solidified his position as the first-choice keeper-batsman for the white-ball formats, entering the top rankings for T20I batsmen globally.

Leagues Participation

Josh Inglis has been a standout performer in various global T20 leagues. His ability to play spin well and his innovative stroke play make him a hot commodity in franchise cricket. He has been a backbone for the Perth Scorchers and has also featured in The Hundred in England.

Indian Premier League

Josh’s journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a bit of a rollercoaster, moving from a late arrival to one of the most talked-about signings for the 2026 season. After going unsold in earlier auctions, his ability to destroy bowling attacks finally earned him a debut deal with the Punjab Kings in 2025. He was signed for 2.6 Crore INR and quickly proved he was worth every rupee.

In his debut 2025 season, Josh played 11 matches and scored 278 runs with a massive strike rate of over 162. His most famous moment for Punjab was a match-winning 73 off just 42 balls against a tough Mumbai Indians attack led by Jasprit Bumrah. He was a huge reason why Punjab reached the finals that year, but despite his great form, he was released before the next auction due to a tricky situation with his wedding schedule.

For the 2026 season, Josh’s name sparked a huge bidding war during the mini-auction. Even though he told the league he would miss part of the tournament to get married in April, the Lucknow Super Giants were desperate to have him. They eventually outbid Sunrisers Hyderabad and signed him for a staggering 8.6 Crore INR. This move reunited him with coach Justin Langer, but it also caused a bit of drama; the owners of his old team, Punjab Kings, were unhappy because they only found out about his limited availability at the last minute.

Year

Team

Price

Notes

2024

Shortlisted for the auction but went unsold.

2025

Punjab Kings

2.6 Crore

Made his debut; scored 278 runs and helped the team reach the finals.

2026

Lucknow Super Giants

8.6 Crore

Signed for a huge fee despite missing games in April for his wedding.

Big Bash League

Inglis joined the Perth Scorchers and initially struggled to find a permanent spot, but once promoted to open the batting or play as a finisher, he became indispensable. He has been part of multiple title-winning seasons for the Scorchers.

Year

Team

Notes

2017–2019

Perth Scorchers

Early years, mostly a backup keeper.

2020–2021

Perth Scorchers

Breakthrough season, scored 413 runs, named in Team of the Tournament.

2022–2023

Perth Scorchers

Helped team win back-to-back titles; recognized as the best keeper-batter in BBL.

2024–present

Perth Scorchers

Established leader and core player.

Other Leagues (The Hundred & Vitality Blast)

Being born in England, Josh has often returned to play as a "local" or overseas player in English leagues.

Year

Team

Notes

2021

London Spirit

Featured in the inaugural season of The Hundred.

2021

Leicestershire

Scored a massive century (103*) in the Vitality Blast.

2024

Oval Invincibles

Signed as a key overseas star for the 100-ball format.

Domestic career

Josh Inglis began his domestic career in Western Australia after moving from the UK. He made his first-class debut in the Sheffield Shield in February 2017. His domestic path was built on hard work in the Perth grade cricket system. He represented Western Australia at the Under-19 level and quickly impressed the state coaches with his natural flair.

In the Sheffield Shield, Josh became known for his counter-attacking batting. In the 2020–21 season, he averaged over 70, proving that he wasn't just a limited-overs specialist. He scored three centuries in that season alone, which forced the national selectors to take notice.

His List A career for Western Australia has been equally impressive. One of his most notable domestic achievements was his role in Western Australia's "Golden Era," where they won the Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup (One Day) titles multiple times consecutively. Under the coaching of Adam Voges, Josh developed into a leader within the locker room. In 2022, he captained a Prime Minister’s XI against the West Indies, scoring a fine century and proving his leadership credentials. Throughout his domestic career, Inglis has been praised for his glovework, which many Australian greats, including Adam Gilchrist, have described as "the best in the country."

Records and achievements

Josh Inglis has gathered numerous accolades in a relatively short international career. He is particularly noted for his strike rate and his efficiency behind the stumps.

2020–21

  • Named in the BBL Team of the Tournament.
  • Scored 585 runs in the Sheffield Shield season at an average of 73.12.

2022

  • Part of the Australian team that won the 2021 T20 World Cup (Final held in Nov 2021).
  • Won the Marsh Cup and Sheffield Shield double with Western Australia.

2023

  • Won the ICC ODI World Cup in India.
  • Equalled the record for fastest T20I century by an Australian (47 balls vs India).

2024

  • Set the new record for the fastest T20I century by an Australian (43 balls vs Scotland).
  • Became the first Australian wicketkeeper to score two T20I centuries.
  • Captained Australia for the first time in international cricket (vs Pakistan).

Other milestones

  • Holds the record for the most dismissals in a single BBL season for a wicketkeeper.
  • One of the few players to score a century in all three formats of domestic cricket in Australia (Shield, One Day, BBL).

Personal life

Josh Inglis is known as a humble and grounded individual. Despite his rapid rise to fame, he maintains a quiet life in Perth, Western Australia. He is a fan of the outdoors and is often seen spending time at the beautiful Western Australian beaches.

Family

Josh was born in Leeds, West Yorkshire, to a British family. His father was a keen sportsman who encouraged Josh to play both football and cricket. The family emigrated to Australia when Josh was 14, settling in the northern suburbs of Perth. This dual heritage has always been a talking point, but Josh has stated he feels "100% Australian" on the cricket field. He is currently in a long-term relationship with his partner, Megan, and they live together in Perth.

Finance

As of 2025, Josh Inglis’s net worth is estimated to be around 25 crore rupees (approx. $3 million USD). His income comes from his Cricket Australia central contract, his lucrative BBL contract with the Scorchers, and various franchise appearances in leagues like The Hundred.

Home and Cars

He owns a modern home in the coastal suburbs of Perth. While not as flashy as some of his teammates, Josh has a taste for quality vehicles and owns a BMW X5 and a Ford Ranger for his weekend trips.

Scandals

Josh's career has been remarkably free of major scandals. The most "scandalous" moment was the "Golfing Incident" in 2022. While playing a relaxing round of golf with teammates before the T20 World Cup, a club snapped in his hand, causing a deep cut that required surgery and ruled him out of the tournament. It led to a debate in Australian media about whether players should be allowed to play golf during major tournaments.

Fans

Josh has a rapidly growing fan base, especially among young cricketers who admire his "ramp shots" and innovative batting. He is a hero in Perth, often staying back after BBL games to sign autographs for kids. On social media, he is active but professional, with over 150,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares glimpses of his training and life with his dogs.

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