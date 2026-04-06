Joshua Patrick Inglis

Josh Inglis News View all All the latest information about cricketer Josh Inglis is presented for you: all his wins and losses, training plans, life off the cricket field, relationships between colleagues and information about the tournaments he will be participating in. AI Simulation, 2nd ODI | Najmul Hossain Shanto anchors Bangladesh to series-clinching win over Australia Najmul Hossain Shanto led Bangladesh to a series win, as he scored 88 runs in a chase. Australia was restricted to a score of 271/9, where Bangladesh showed a disciplined bowling effort. Bangladesh was able to chase down the target in 48.2 overs, clinching a series win over Australia. Josh Inglis Tension Peaks Between Nahid Rana and Josh Inglis During First ODI Josh Inglis Australias ODI Plans Hit by Absence of Several Key Players Against Bangladesh Josh Inglis Big Setback for Australia Before Pakistan ODI Series as Star Player Suffers Injury Josh Inglis Punjab Kings Face Fallout After Dropping This Key Player

International career

Josh Patrick Inglis was born on 4 March 1995 in Leeds, England, but later moved to Australia, which changed the course of his life. He is a right-handed batsman and a highly skilled wicket-keeper. In international cricket, he represents Australia in all formats Tests, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and T20 Internationals (T20Is). In the domestic circuit, he plays for Western Australia and represents the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Josh first joined the Australian national setup in 2021 when he was named in the squad for the T20 World Cup, though he did not get a game during that winning campaign. His official international debut came in February 2022 in a T20I against Sri Lanka. He quickly made a name for himself as a "360-degree" player, capable of hitting boundaries all over the ground. In 2023, he played a vital role in Australia’s ODI World Cup victory in India. In 2024, he set a massive record by scoring the fastest T20I century by an Australian, reaching the milestone in just 43 balls against Scotland. He also became one of the few Australians to score multiple centuries in T20 internationals within a short span.

His One Day International debut took place in 2022 against Sri Lanka. One of his most memorable knocks came during the 2023 World Cup, where his steady batting under pressure helped Australia navigate tricky run chases.

Before his senior debut, Josh was a standout performer in England's youth cricket before moving to Perth at age 14. He began his professional journey with Western Australia, making his first-class debut in 2017. His rise in the BBL with the Perth Scorchers was meteoric; in the 2020-21 season, he was one of the tournament's top scorers, which fast-tracked him to the national side. By 2024, he was recognized not just as a backup to Alex Carey or Matthew Wade, but as a primary match-winner for Australia.

2021

August: Surprisingly selected in Australia’s 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup in the UAE despite being uncapped. He served as the backup keeper to Matthew Wade.

November: Part of the squad that won the T20 World Cup, gaining immense experience despite not playing a match.

2022

February 11: Made T20 International debut vs Sri Lanka at the SCG; scored 23 runs and showed impressive glovework.

May: Named in both ODI and T20I squads for the tour of Sri Lanka.

June 15: Made ODI debut vs Sri Lanka; although he scored only 5 runs, it marked his entry into the 50-over format.

October: Suffered a bizarre hand injury while playing golf just before the T20 World Cup, forcing him to miss the tournament at home.

2023

February: Selected for the Test tour of India as a backup keeper.

August-September: Played T20I series against South Africa; showed great form with aggressive cameos.

October-November: Played a crucial role in the ICC ODI World Cup in India. His 58 against Sri Lanka and vital contributions in the middle order helped Australia win their 6th title.

November 23: Scored his maiden T20I century (110 off 50 balls) against India in Vizag, equalling the then-record for the fastest T20I ton by an Australian.

2024

September: During the tour of Scotland and England, Josh hit a record-breaking century against Scotland (103 off 43 balls), becoming the fastest Australian centurion in T20I history.

November: Captained Australia for the first time in a T20I series against Pakistan, showing his growing leadership qualities within the team.

November 15: Solidified his position as the first-choice keeper-batsman for the white-ball formats, entering the top rankings for T20I batsmen globally.

Leagues Participation

Josh Inglis has been a standout performer in various global T20 leagues. His ability to play spin well and his innovative stroke play make him a hot commodity in franchise cricket. He has been a backbone for the Perth Scorchers and has also featured in The Hundred in England.

Indian Premier League

Josh’s journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a bit of a rollercoaster, moving from a late arrival to one of the most talked-about signings for the 2026 season. After going unsold in earlier auctions, his ability to destroy bowling attacks finally earned him a debut deal with the Punjab Kings in 2025. He was signed for 2.6 Crore INR and quickly proved he was worth every rupee.

In his debut 2025 season, Josh played 11 matches and scored 278 runs with a massive strike rate of over 162. His most famous moment for Punjab was a match-winning 73 off just 42 balls against a tough Mumbai Indians attack led by Jasprit Bumrah. He was a huge reason why Punjab reached the finals that year, but despite his great form, he was released before the next auction due to a tricky situation with his wedding schedule.

For the 2026 season, Josh’s name sparked a huge bidding war during the mini-auction. Even though he told the league he would miss part of the tournament to get married in April, the Lucknow Super Giants were desperate to have him. They eventually outbid Sunrisers Hyderabad and signed him for a staggering 8.6 Crore INR. This move reunited him with coach Justin Langer, but it also caused a bit of drama; the owners of his old team, Punjab Kings, were unhappy because they only found out about his limited availability at the last minute.

Year Team Price Notes 2024 — — Shortlisted for the auction but went unsold. 2025 Punjab Kings 2.6 Crore Made his debut; scored 278 runs and helped the team reach the finals. 2026 Lucknow Super Giants 8.6 Crore Signed for a huge fee despite missing games in April for his wedding.

Big Bash League

Inglis joined the Perth Scorchers and initially struggled to find a permanent spot, but once promoted to open the batting or play as a finisher, he became indispensable. He has been part of multiple title-winning seasons for the Scorchers.

Year Team Notes 2017–2019 Perth Scorchers Early years, mostly a backup keeper. 2020–2021 Perth Scorchers Breakthrough season, scored 413 runs, named in Team of the Tournament. 2022–2023 Perth Scorchers Helped team win back-to-back titles; recognized as the best keeper-batter in BBL. 2024–present Perth Scorchers Established leader and core player.

Other Leagues (The Hundred & Vitality Blast)

Being born in England, Josh has often returned to play as a "local" or overseas player in English leagues.

Year Team Notes 2021 London Spirit Featured in the inaugural season of The Hundred. 2021 Leicestershire Scored a massive century (103*) in the Vitality Blast. 2024 Oval Invincibles Signed as a key overseas star for the 100-ball format.

Domestic career

Josh Inglis began his domestic career in Western Australia after moving from the UK. He made his first-class debut in the Sheffield Shield in February 2017. His domestic path was built on hard work in the Perth grade cricket system. He represented Western Australia at the Under-19 level and quickly impressed the state coaches with his natural flair.

In the Sheffield Shield, Josh became known for his counter-attacking batting. In the 2020–21 season, he averaged over 70, proving that he wasn't just a limited-overs specialist. He scored three centuries in that season alone, which forced the national selectors to take notice.

His List A career for Western Australia has been equally impressive. One of his most notable domestic achievements was his role in Western Australia's "Golden Era," where they won the Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup (One Day) titles multiple times consecutively. Under the coaching of Adam Voges, Josh developed into a leader within the locker room. In 2022, he captained a Prime Minister’s XI against the West Indies, scoring a fine century and proving his leadership credentials. Throughout his domestic career, Inglis has been praised for his glovework, which many Australian greats, including Adam Gilchrist, have described as "the best in the country."

Records and achievements

Josh Inglis has gathered numerous accolades in a relatively short international career. He is particularly noted for his strike rate and his efficiency behind the stumps.

2020–21

Named in the BBL Team of the Tournament.

Scored 585 runs in the Sheffield Shield season at an average of 73.12.

2022

Part of the Australian team that won the 2021 T20 World Cup (Final held in Nov 2021).

Won the Marsh Cup and Sheffield Shield double with Western Australia.

2023

Won the ICC ODI World Cup in India.

Equalled the record for fastest T20I century by an Australian (47 balls vs India).

2024

Set the new record for the fastest T20I century by an Australian (43 balls vs Scotland).

Became the first Australian wicketkeeper to score two T20I centuries.

Captained Australia for the first time in international cricket (vs Pakistan).

Other milestones

Holds the record for the most dismissals in a single BBL season for a wicketkeeper.

One of the few players to score a century in all three formats of domestic cricket in Australia (Shield, One Day, BBL).

Personal life

Josh Inglis is known as a humble and grounded individual. Despite his rapid rise to fame, he maintains a quiet life in Perth, Western Australia. He is a fan of the outdoors and is often seen spending time at the beautiful Western Australian beaches.

Family

Josh was born in Leeds, West Yorkshire, to a British family. His father was a keen sportsman who encouraged Josh to play both football and cricket. The family emigrated to Australia when Josh was 14, settling in the northern suburbs of Perth. This dual heritage has always been a talking point, but Josh has stated he feels "100% Australian" on the cricket field. He is currently in a long-term relationship with his partner, Megan, and they live together in Perth.

Finance

As of 2025, Josh Inglis’s net worth is estimated to be around 25 crore rupees (approx. $3 million USD). His income comes from his Cricket Australia central contract, his lucrative BBL contract with the Scorchers, and various franchise appearances in leagues like The Hundred.

Home and Cars

He owns a modern home in the coastal suburbs of Perth. While not as flashy as some of his teammates, Josh has a taste for quality vehicles and owns a BMW X5 and a Ford Ranger for his weekend trips.

Scandals

Josh's career has been remarkably free of major scandals. The most "scandalous" moment was the "Golfing Incident" in 2022. While playing a relaxing round of golf with teammates before the T20 World Cup, a club snapped in his hand, causing a deep cut that required surgery and ruled him out of the tournament. It led to a debate in Australian media about whether players should be allowed to play golf during major tournaments.

Fans

Josh has a rapidly growing fan base, especially among young cricketers who admire his "ramp shots" and innovative batting. He is a hero in Perth, often staying back after BBL games to sign autographs for kids. On social media, he is active but professional, with over 150,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares glimpses of his training and life with his dogs.