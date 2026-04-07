Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton

wicket keeper

Full name:Ryan Rickelton
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Lions

Mi Cape Town

Mi New York

Mumbai Indians

South Africa

Yorkshire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches42506964
Innings00221
Overs002.02.04.0
Balls-----
Maidens00000
Runs0071314
Wickets00011
Avg0001314
SR0001224
Eco003.56.53.5
BB00011
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches42506964
Innings82846759
Not outs10862
Runs16517399327841252
Balls Faced34326703131111010
Avg23.578.552.5345.6321.96
SR48.165.3856.7989.48123.96
Fours200508299117
Fifties0014146
Sixies11403042
Highest421420216991
Hundreds001560

Ryan Rickelton Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

ResultMumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

195

PBKS

PBKS

198

ResultGujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

100

MI

MI

199

ResultMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

104

CSK

CSK

207

ResultMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

243

SRH

SRH

249

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

160

MI

MI

159

ResultMumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

229

LSG

LSG

228

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

167

MI

MI

166

ResultPunjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

200

MI

MI

205

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

148

MI

MI

147

ResultMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

175

RR

RR

205

County Championship

Major League Cricket

ResultWashington Freedom vs Mi New York

Washington Freedom vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

245

NEW

NEW

215

ResultTexas Super Kings vs Mi New York

Texas Super Kings vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

158

NEW

NEW

162

ResultMi New York vs Texas Super Kings

Mi New York vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

127

TEX

TEX

(8 ov.) 56/1

ResultMi New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Mi New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

144

LOS

LOS

(6 ov.) 53/1

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Seattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

127

NEW

NEW

132

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Mi New York

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

165

NEW

NEW

168

UpcomingSan Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York

San Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

NEW

NEW

UpcomingMi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns

Mi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

SAN

SAN

UpcomingMi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Mi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

SEA

SEA

UpcomingMi New York vs Washington Freedom

Mi New York vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

WAS

WAS

International career

Ryan Rickelton’s journey in international cricket started with some key moments in domestic cricket, leading to his debut for South Africa.

  • January 2021: Rickelton joined South Africa's T20I squad for the series against Pakistan.
  • April 2021: He was named in Gauteng’s squad for the 2021–22 cricket season.
  • May 2021: He was selected for South Africa A’s squad for the tour to Zimbabwe. During this tour, he scored 224 runs in the List A series, including a century. He finished as the highest run-scorer of the series.
  • November 2021: Rickelton earned a spot in South Africa’s ODI squad for the series against the Netherlands.
  • December 2021: He was included in South Africa's Test squad for the series against India.
  • January 2022: Rickelton was called up to the Test team for South Africa's tour of New Zealand.
  • March 2022: He was named in the Test squad for the series against Bangladesh and made his Test debut on 31 March 2022.
  • March 2023: Rickelton made his ODI debut on 18 March against the West Indies.
  • May 2024: He was included in South Africa's squad for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
  • January 2025: Rickelton scored 259 runs in a Test match against Pakistan at Newlands, his first double century in Test cricket.

Rickelton’s steady rise through domestic and international cricket highlights his growing role in South African cricket.

Leagues Participation

Ryan Rickelton has played in several major franchise leagues. Below are the details of his participation in these leagues.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Since 2025, Rickelton has played for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was bought at the 2025 auction for Rs 1 crore. Rickelton plays as a middle-order batsman.

Year

Team

Auction Price

Position

Performance Details

2025

Mumbai Indians

Rs 1 crore

Middle Order

Key batsman, crucial runs

SA20 League

In 2024, Rickelton played for MI Cape Town in the SA20 League. He was the leading run-scorer with 676 runs. In January 2025, Rickelton scored 89 runs from 39 balls in a match. He hit six sixes and had a strike rate of 228.20.

Year

Team

Runs

Strike Rate

Match Details

2024

MI Cape Town

676

-

Leading run-scorer

2025

MI Cape Town

89 (39 balls)

228.20

Match-winning knock

Major League Cricket (MLC)

In Major League Cricket (MLC), Rickelton played two key matches. On July 10, 2024, he scored 103 runs from 66 balls in a match against the Los Angeles Knight Riders, helping the Seattle Orcas win by 9 wickets. For this, he was named Player of the Match.

On July 18, 2024, Rickelton scored 89 runs from 52 balls against the same team, but the Seattle Orcas lost the match.

Year

Team

Runs

Balls

Match Details

Result

2024

Seattle Orcas

103

66

First T20 century

Won by 9 wickets

2024

Seattle Orcas

89

52

Solid knock

Lost

Rickelton’s time in these leagues shows his skill as a strong middle-order batsman and a consistent performer.

Domestic career

Ryan Rickelton started his domestic career with Gauteng, debuting in first-class cricket against Northerns. In August 2017, he was part of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stars squad for the T20 Global League, but the tournament was cancelled before he could play.

He debuted in Twenty20 cricket for Gauteng in the 2017 Africa T20 Cup. In the 2017–18 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge, he scored 351 runs in eight matches, becoming the leading run-scorer for Gauteng. In the 2017–18 Sunfoil 3-Day Cup, he also led with 562 runs in six games.

In 2018, Rickelton joined the Highveld Lions squad for the 2018–19 season and was named to the Cricket South Africa Emerging Squad. He played for the Jozi Stars in the Mzansi Super League in 2018 and 2019. In 2022, Rickelton became the captain of the Imperial Lions in the CSA T20 Challenge and helped the DP World Lions win against the Momentum Titans in the Division 1 Four-Day Series in 2024.

Rickelton played for Northamptonshire in the County Championship in 2022. In four matches, he scored two centuries and four half-centuries, averaging 77. In 2023, he joined Yorkshire for three matches in the County Championship and debuted on 10 July 2023 against Worcestershire. In the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge, he scored 52 runs against the Warriors and finished with 378 runs in 11 matches.

Records and achievements

Ryan Rickelton has achieved several important records and milestones in his cricket career.

  • 2012: He was named the best Under-15 cricketer in South Africa.
  • 2024: He became the third-highest scorer in Major League Cricket with 103 runs.
  • 2024: Rickelton was the top scorer in the SA20 tournament and finished second in the CSA T20 Challenge (2023-2024 season). He had the highest strike rate among the top 12 scorers.
  • May 2024: He was selected for South Africa’s squad for the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup.
  • January 2025: Rickelton scored 259 runs in the second Test against Pakistan, breaking the previous record of 277 runs set by Graeme Smith in 2003.

Personal life

Ryan was born on July 11, 1996, in Johannesburg, South Africa. He grew up in a family that loved cricket. His father, who played cricket at the club level, helped Ryan become interested in the sport. Ryan often says his family’s support has been important to his success.
Ryan Rickelton went to St Stithians College in Johannesburg. It is a well-known school for sports. Ryan did well in both studies and cricket, which helped him start his professional career.

Net Worth

Ryan’s net worth is around $1 million. This amount includes his cricket earnings, endorsements, and other sources.

Cars and House

Ryan lives in Johannesburg. Details about his car and house are not shared widely, but he leads a comfortable life.

Scandals

In 2022, Ryan was not selected for the South African team for the T20 World Cup. The Cricket South Africa (CSA) said an ankle injury was the reason. However, they also mentioned that he could still play for the Lions in local games.

Fans

On January 4, 2025, Ryan scored 200 runs on day two of the second Test against Pakistan in Cape Town. The crowd cheered loudly when he raised his bat.
In December 2024, after scoring a century on the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka, Ryan received a lot of praise on Twitter. Ryan has 25,000 followers on Instagram.

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