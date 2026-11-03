Match details Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze T20 Super Smash, Women 13.01.2027

T20

AUC
AUC
WEL
WEL

Match Info

Match:Super Smash, Women 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 26, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, January 13, 2027 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Auckland Hearts Squad

PlayersAnderson Olivia, Armstrong Bella, Buchanan Elizabeth, Catton Prue, Down Lauren, Green Maddy, Halliday Brooke, Hucker Amie, Illing Bree, Lambat Ayaan, Penfold Josie, Penfold Molly
Benchno information yet

Wellington Blaze Squad

PlayersBaird Nicole, Bryant Rachel, Burns Rebecca, Codyre Natasha Emma, Francis Hannah, Hamilton Antonia, Jetly Xara, Kerr Amelia, Kerr JM, Mackinder Sam, McFadyen Jess, McKenzie Isla, Perry Ellyse, Plimmer Georgia Ellen, Ryan Hannah, Sims Gemma
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

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