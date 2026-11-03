Match details Canterbury Magicians vs Otago Sparks T20 Super Smash, Women 03.01.2027

T20

CAN
CAN
OTA
OTA

Match Info

Match:Super Smash, Women 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 26, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 03, 2027 12:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Canterbury Magicians Squad

PlayersAnderson Kate, Asmussen Sarah, Banks Melissa, Chandler Kate, Cox Natalie, Dean Jodie, Gerken Abigale, Hotton Abigail, Irewin Kate, Loe Molly, Prasad Darcy-Rose, Sharp Izzy, Smith Lauren, Stalenberg Naomi, Sullivan Gabby, Tahuhu Lea
Benchno information yet

Otago Sparks Squad

PlayersBates Suzie, Black Emma, Blakely Caitlin, Browning Anna, Carson Eden J, Cuttance Harriet, Deerness Chloe, Gain Olivia, Inglis Polly, James Bella, Kotkamp Lousia, Leydon-Davis Felicity, Parry Isy, Watkins PJ, Wilson Saffron
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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