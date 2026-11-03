Match details Central Hinds vs Northern Districts Women T20 Super Smash, Women 20.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash, Women 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 26, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, January 20, 2027 12:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Central Hinds Squad
|Players
|Apperley Aniela, Atkinson Georgia, Bartlett Ocean, Devonshire Flora, Foreman Grace, Gaging Kate, Green Claudia, Kumar Ashtuti, Mair Rosemary, McLeod Emma, Ogden Jessica Brooke, Pedersen Cate, Rowe Hannah, Smith Bryony, Tomlinson Kerry-Anne, Treder Abby
|Bench
|no information yet
Northern Districts Women Squad
|Players
|Agafili Carol, Athapaththu Chamari, Downes Marama, Gurrey Caitlin, Kareem Yasmeen, Knight Kayley, Lamplough Marina, Patel Nensi, Topp Holly, Wakelin Tash, Watkin Jess, Wolland Eve
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet