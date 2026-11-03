Match details Central Hinds vs Northern Districts Women T20 Super Smash, Women 20.01.2027

T20

CEN
CEN
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:Super Smash, Women 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 26, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, January 20, 2027 12:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Central Hinds Squad

PlayersApperley Aniela, Atkinson Georgia, Bartlett Ocean, Devonshire Flora, Foreman Grace, Gaging Kate, Green Claudia, Kumar Ashtuti, Mair Rosemary, McLeod Emma, Ogden Jessica Brooke, Pedersen Cate, Rowe Hannah, Smith Bryony, Tomlinson Kerry-Anne, Treder Abby
Benchno information yet

Northern Districts Women Squad

PlayersAgafili Carol, Athapaththu Chamari, Downes Marama, Gurrey Caitlin, Kareem Yasmeen, Knight Kayley, Lamplough Marina, Patel Nensi, Topp Holly, Wakelin Tash, Watkin Jess, Wolland Eve
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

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