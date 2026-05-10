International career

Flora Diana Mary Devonshire was born on 13 February 2003 in New Zealand. She plays for the New Zealand women’s cricket team and represents Central Districts in domestic tournaments. Devonshire is a left-handed batter and a left-arm medium-fast bowler. Her steady progress in domestic cricket brought her into the national side at a young age.

2024: Flora Devonshire earned selection for New Zealand A Women for a T20 series against England A. It was her first involvement with a national-level side and confirmed her growing reputation after consistent seasons with Central Hinds. Later that year, in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, she delivered a standout performance, taking five wickets for twenty-two runs, which strengthened her case for senior selection.

2025: Devonshire received her first call-up to the senior national team following her strong domestic form. She made her T20 International debut on 16 March 2025 against Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. New Zealand won by seven wickets, and she bowled two overs, conceding twelve runs and taking her first wicket, dismissing Kawisha Dilhari. Two days later, on 18 March 2025, she played her second T20I at University Oval in Dunedin, though the match was abandoned due to rain. The series ended 1–1.

Later in 2025, she was named in New Zealand’s preliminary squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka. However, on 6 October 2025, she withdrew because of injury, with Hannah Rowe replacing her.

By the end of 2025, Flora Devonshire had played two T20I matches and taken one wicket with best figures of 1 for 12. Her early impact with the ball and all-round potential established her as one of New Zealand’s most promising young players, expected to feature regularly in the future.

Leagues Participation

Flora Devonshire has not yet taken part in any international franchise leagues.

Domestic career

Flora Devonshire began her domestic cricket journey in 2022 within the Central Districts structure, representing the Central Hinds and her home region of Hawke’s Bay. She plays as a left-handed batter and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. Her first appearances came in the 2022–23 season, debuting in the Super Smash on 27 December 2022 against Wellington and later in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield on 22 January 2023 against Otago. These early matches introduced her as a young bowling all-rounder with potential to grow into a key player for Central Hinds.

During the 2023–24 season, she became a consistent part of the team in both major domestic formats. Her reliability with the ball earned her attention from national selectors, leading to invitations to development and New Zealand A squads. The 2024–25 season marked her strongest year so far. In the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, she took 18 wickets, including her best performance of 5 for 22 in 5.3 overs, placing her among the top bowlers of the tournament.

She also impressed in the Super Smash, where her control and steady middle-overs spells were noted in Central Districts reports. In the North vs South representative series, she delivered several match-winning performances, such as 4 for 20 and 23 runs from 17 balls in close contests. These efforts showed her ability to perform under pressure and strengthened her reputation across formats.

By the end of 2025, Flora Devonshire had established herself as one of the most promising young all-rounders in New Zealand’s domestic cricket.

Records and achievements

Flora Devonshire’s short career already includes several vital milestones that underline her progress through New Zealand’s domestic and international cricket pathway.

Made her T20 International debut for New Zealand Women on 16 March 2025 against Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, earning T20I cap number 72.

Took her first international wicket in the exact match, finishing with figures of 1 for 12 in 2 overs after bowling out Kawisha Dilhari.

Recorded her best List A bowling figures of 5 for 22 in 5.3 overs for Central Hinds during the 2024–25 Hallyburton Johnstone Shield season, her first five-wicket haul in domestic cricket.

Ended the 2024–25 Hallyburton Johnstone Shield among the top bowlers, taking 18 wickets in 70.2 overs at an average of 17.50.

Registered her best domestic T20 figures of 4 for 20 in the North Island Women vs South Island Women T20 Series in 2024.

Represented New Zealand A Women before her senior debut, proving her position as one of the most promising young all-rounders in the national setup.

Named in New Zealand’s preliminary squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, confirming her recognition at the highest level despite an injury that prevented her from taking part in the tournament.

Personal life

Flora Devonshire keeps a low public profile, and information about her private life remains minimal. As one of New Zealand’s younger cricketers, her media presence mainly focuses on her sporting career and domestic progress rather than personal matters.

Finance

There are no confirmed figures about Flora’s earnings, contracts, or net worth in any official or reliable cricket publications. New Zealand Cricket or the Central Districts Cricket Association has not disclosed details about her salary or assets.

Family

Since her rise to the senior national team is recent, few verified details exist about her family background. Public records, interviews, and official cricket platforms provide no mention of her parents, siblings, or marital status.

Scandals

There have been no reports of controversies, disciplinary cases, or public disputes involving Flora Devonshire. All available coverage centers on her professional milestones, such as debut selections and injury updates.

Fans

Her Instagram account, @floradevonshire, has around 2,500 followers as of late 2025. Posts focus on cricket, training sessions, and team updates. Central Hinds and the White Ferns often include her in their match reports and highlight content, which continues to build her following steadily.