Match details Northern Districts Women vs Otago Sparks T20 Super Smash, Women 13.01.2027

T20

NOR
NOR
OTA
OTA

Match Info

Match:Super Smash, Women 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 26, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, January 13, 2027 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northern Districts Women Squad

PlayersAgafili Carol, Athapaththu Chamari, Downes Marama, Gurrey Caitlin, Kareem Yasmeen, Knight Kayley, Lamplough Marina, Patel Nensi, Topp Holly, Wakelin Tash, Watkin Jess, Wolland Eve
Benchno information yet

Otago Sparks Squad

PlayersBates Suzie, Black Emma, Blakely Caitlin, Browning Anna, Carson Eden J, Cuttance Harriet, Deerness Chloe, Gain Olivia, Inglis Polly, James Bella, Kotkamp Lousia, Leydon-Davis Felicity, Parry Isy, Watkins PJ, Wilson Saffron
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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