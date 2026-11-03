Squads Northern Districts Women vs Otago Sparks T20 Super Smash, Women 13.01.2027

T20

NOR
NOR
OTA
OTA

Playing

NOR
NOR
OTA
OTA
First TeamSecond Team
Bates Suzie

all rounder

Gurrey Caitlin

wicket keeper

Browning Anna

all rounder

Kareem Yasmeen

no information yet

Cuttance Harriet

all rounder

Lamplough Marina

all rounder

Topp Holly

batsman

Inglis Polly

wicket keeper

James Bella

wicket keeper

Watkin Jess

all rounder

Bench

NOR
NOR
OTA
OTA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet