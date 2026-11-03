Squads Northern Districts Women vs Otago Sparks T20 Super Smash, Women 13.01.2027
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Agafili Carol
batsman
Bates Suzie
all rounder
Athapaththu Chamari
all rounder
Black Emma
bowler
Downes Marama
bowler
Blakely Caitlin
batsman
Gurrey Caitlin
wicket keeper
Browning Anna
all rounder
Kareem Yasmeen
no information yet
Carson Eden J
bowler
Knight Kayley
bowler
Cuttance Harriet
all rounder
Lamplough Marina
all rounder
Deerness Chloe
bowler
Patel Nensi
bowler
Gain Olivia
batsman
Topp Holly
batsman
Inglis Polly
wicket keeper
Wakelin Tash
batsman
James Bella
wicket keeper
Watkin Jess
all rounder
Kotkamp Lousia
bowler
Wolland Eve
batsman
Leydon-Davis Felicity
bowler
Match has not started yet