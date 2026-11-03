Match details Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians T20 Super Smash, Women 26.12.2026

T20

OTA
OTA
CAN
CAN

Match Info

Match:Super Smash, Women 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 26, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 26, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Otago Sparks Squad

PlayersBates Suzie, Black Emma, Blakely Caitlin, Browning Anna, Carson Eden J, Cuttance Harriet, Deerness Chloe, Gain Olivia, Inglis Polly, James Bella, Kotkamp Lousia, Leydon-Davis Felicity, Parry Isy, Watkins PJ, Wilson Saffron
Benchno information yet

Canterbury Magicians Squad

PlayersAnderson Kate, Asmussen Sarah, Banks Melissa, Chandler Kate, Cox Natalie, Dean Jodie, Gerken Abigale, Hotton Abigail, Irewin Kate, Loe Molly, Prasad Darcy-Rose, Sharp Izzy, Smith Lauren, Stalenberg Naomi, Sullivan Gabby, Tahuhu Lea
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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