Match details Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians T20 Super Smash, Women 26.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash, Women 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 26, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, December 26, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Otago Sparks Squad
|Players
|Bates Suzie, Black Emma, Blakely Caitlin, Browning Anna, Carson Eden J, Cuttance Harriet, Deerness Chloe, Gain Olivia, Inglis Polly, James Bella, Kotkamp Lousia, Leydon-Davis Felicity, Parry Isy, Watkins PJ, Wilson Saffron
|Bench
|no information yet
Canterbury Magicians Squad
|Players
|Anderson Kate, Asmussen Sarah, Banks Melissa, Chandler Kate, Cox Natalie, Dean Jodie, Gerken Abigale, Hotton Abigail, Irewin Kate, Loe Molly, Prasad Darcy-Rose, Sharp Izzy, Smith Lauren, Stalenberg Naomi, Sullivan Gabby, Tahuhu Lea
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet