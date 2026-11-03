Match details Wellington Blaze vs Auckland Hearts T20 Super Smash, Women 23.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash, Women 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 26, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, January 23, 2027 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Wellington Blaze Squad
|Players
|Baird Nicole, Bryant Rachel, Burns Rebecca, Codyre Natasha Emma, Francis Hannah, Hamilton Antonia, Jetly Xara, Kerr Amelia, Kerr JM, Mackinder Sam, McFadyen Jess, McKenzie Isla, Perry Ellyse, Plimmer Georgia Ellen, Ryan Hannah, Sims Gemma
|Bench
|no information yet
Auckland Hearts Squad
|Players
|Anderson Olivia, Armstrong Bella, Buchanan Elizabeth, Catton Prue, Down Lauren, Green Maddy, Halliday Brooke, Hucker Amie, Illing Bree, Lambat Ayaan, Penfold Josie, Penfold Molly
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet