Thomas James Moores

Thomas James Moores

wicket keeper

Full name:Thomas James Moores
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

Manchester Super Giants

Mi Cape Town

Nottinghamshire

Trent Rockets

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7421116
Innings200
Overs1.200
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs600
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco4.500
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7421116
Innings11919105
Not outs7325
Runs26585662034
Balls Faced51874981499
Avg23.7335.3725.42
SR51.24113.65135.69
Fours38146170
Fifties858
Sixies393089
Highest1067680
Hundreds200

Thomas James Moores Schedule & Results

T20 Blast

ResultNottinghamshire vs Yorkshire

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire

T20 Blast

Trent Bridge

NOT

NOT

167

YOR

YOR

169

ResultLancashire vs Nottinghamshire

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

Old Trafford

LAN

LAN

208

NOT

NOT

169

ResultDerbyshire vs Nottinghamshire

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

County Ground

DER

DER

234

NOT

NOT

211

ResultNottinghamshire vs Durham

Nottinghamshire vs Durham

T20 Blast

Trent Bridge

NOT

NOT

157

DUR

DUR

156

ResultNottinghamshire vs Warwickshire

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire

T20 Blast

Trent Bridge

NOT

NOT

143

WAR

WAR

ResultNottinghamshire vs Derbyshire

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire

T20 Blast

Riverside Ground

NOT

NOT

183

DER

DER

173

ResultKent vs Nottinghamshire

Kent vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

184

NOT

NOT

187

ResultLeicestershire vs Nottinghamshire

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

Grace Road

LEI

LEI

135

NOT

NOT

209

ResultNottinghamshire vs Lancashire

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

Trent Bridge

NOT

NOT

181

LAN

LAN

180

LiveDurham vs Nottinghamshire

Durham vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

Riverside Ground

DUR

DUR

(14 ov.) 113/2

NOT

NOT

166

One-Day Cup

The Hundred

Another Players

Tahir, Imran

Tahir, Imran

Jansen, Duan

Jansen, Duan

Cox, Ben

Cox, Ben

Brookes, Henry

Brookes, Henry

Finn, Steven

Finn, Steven

Tongue, Josh

Tongue, Josh

Harrison, Calvin

Harrison, Calvin

Root, Joe

Root, Joe

Potgieter, Delano

Potgieter, Delano

Fernando, Asitha

Fernando, Asitha