Harry Zacariah Finch

Harry Zacariah Finch

batsman

Full name:Harry Zacariah Finch
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Kent

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches615727
Innings830
Overs28.02.40
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs118240
Wickets200
Avg5900
SR8400
Eco4.2190
BB100
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches615727
Innings1035522
Not outs665
Runs27191607310
Balls Faced53042022291
Avg28.0332.7918.23
SR51.2679.47106.52
Fours37815728
Fifties15120
Sixies9124
Highest13510847
Hundreds510

Harry Zacariah Finch Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultKent vs Sussex

Kent vs Sussex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

199

SUS

SUS

197

ResultKent vs Essex

Kent vs Essex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

129

ESS

ESS

130

ResultSurrey vs Kent

Surrey vs Kent

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

116

KEN

KEN

118

ResultSussex vs Kent

Sussex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

(17 ov.) 130/3

KEN

KEN

133

ResultEssex vs Kent

Essex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

187

KEN

KEN

184

ResultKent vs Nottinghamshire

Kent vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

184

NOT

NOT

187

ResultKent vs Hampshire

Kent vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

177

HAM

HAM

176

ResultWorcestershire vs Kent

Worcestershire vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

142

KEN

KEN

59

LiveHampshire vs Kent

Hampshire vs Kent

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

(20 ov.) 190/3

KEN

KEN

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Evison, Joey

Evison, Joey

Hogan, Michael

Hogan, Michael

Gilchrist, Nathan

Gilchrist, Nathan

Crawley, Zak

Crawley, Zak

Quinn, Matt

Quinn, Matt

Bhuiyan, Arafat

Bhuiyan, Arafat

O Riordan, Marcus

O Riordan, Marcus

Qadri, Hamidullah

Qadri, Hamidullah

Denly, Joe

Denly, Joe

Agar, Wes

Agar, Wes