Harry Zacariah Finch

County Championship
Kent vs Northamptonshire
County Championship
KEN
NOR
(91 ov.) 409/1
Worcestershire vs Kent
County Championship
WOR
(24 ov.) 94/1
KEN
196
Kent vs Derbyshire
County Championship
KEN
352
DER
(5 ov.) 24/0
Gloucestershire vs Kent
County Championship
GLO
325
KEN
(2 ov.) 1/0
Kent vs Durham
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 385/4
DUR
Lancashire vs Kent
County Championship
LAN
(9 ov.) 17/2
KEN
178
Kent vs Middlesex
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 356/7
MID
Middlesex vs Kent
County Championship
MID
KEN
Northamptonshire vs Kent
County Championship
NOR
KEN
Kent vs Worcestershire
County Championship
KEN
WOR
Derbyshire vs Kent
County Championship
DER
KEN
Kent vs Lancashire
County Championship
KEN
LAN
Kent vs Gloucestershire
County Championship
KEN
GLO