Match details Shivamogga Yodhas vs Mysore Warriors T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 20.06.2026

T20

SHI
SHI

190

MYW
MYW

100

Match Info

Match:T20 Maharaja Trophy 2026
Date:Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Monday, July 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, June 20, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Shivamogga Yodhas Squad

Players
BenchAnand Doddamani, Avinash D, Dhuri Bharath, Karma Aadithya Vishwa, Koushik V, Mani Aditya, Mohan Dheeraj, Mohith Bangalore, Prabhakar Dhruv, Pradeep T, Raj Hardik, Rohit K, Sagar Vinay, Sharath HS, Ullal Nihal

Mysore Warriors Squad

Players
BenchAchar Shreesha, Ajit Karthik Codanda, Ashraf Sarfaraz, Bhandage Manoj, Dharmani Harshil, Dravid Samit, Gowda Dhanush, Gowtham Krishnappa, Kamble Shashi Kumar, Krishna Prasidh, Manager Shoaib, Mishra Gautam, Murthy Praveera Venkatesh, Nair Karun, Patil Vidyadhar, Rawat Rahul, S U Karthik, Samarth Ravikumar, Sharath Srinivas, Srivastava Smayan, Suchith Jagadeesha, Venkatesh M

Venue Guide

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