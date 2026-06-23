Match details Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 23.06.2026

T20

MYW
MYW

203

BBL
BBL

131

Match Info

Match:T20 Maharaja Trophy 2026
Date:Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Monday, July 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, June 23, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mysore Warriors Squad

Players
BenchAchar Shreesha, Ajit Karthik Codanda, Ashraf Sarfaraz, Bhandage Manoj, Dharmani Harshil, Dhuri Bharath, Dravid Samit, Gowda Dhanush, Gowtham Krishnappa, Kamble Shashi Kumar, Krishna Prasidh, Manager Shoaib, Mishra Gautam, Murthy Praveera Venkatesh, Nair Karun, Patil Vidyadhar, Rawat Rahul, S U Karthik, Samarth Ravikumar, Sharath Srinivas, Srivastava Smayan, Suchith Jagadeesha, Venkatesh M

Bengaluru Blasters Squad

Players
BenchAgarwal Mayank, Ahlahwat Abhishek, Ahuja Suraj, Appanna Lochan, Ashraf Sarfaraz, Chethan LR, Christie Aaron, Deshpande Pavan, Gaurav, Goyal Aditya, Hegde Shubhang, Jain Prateek, Khan Aman Hakim, Khan Mohsin, Mahesh Aashish, Mahesh Tanish, Mithun Abhimanyu, More Ronit, N Varun Rao T, Naik Niranjan, Navale Bheem Rao, Naveen MG, Nischal Dega, Pradeep T, Raju Bhuvan M, Rakshith Shivkumar, Shetty Shikhar, Singh Santok, Tushar Marathe Kush

Venue Guide

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