Match details Shivamogga Yodhas vs Bengaluru Blasters T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 27.06.2026

T20

SHI
SHI

173

BBL
BBL

177

Match Info

Match:T20 Maharaja Trophy 2026
Date:Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Monday, July 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, June 27, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Shivamogga Yodhas Squad

Players
BenchAnand Doddamani, Avinash D, Dhuri Bharath, Karma Aadithya Vishwa, Koushik V, Mani Aditya, Mohan Dheeraj, Mohith Bangalore, Prabhakar Dhruv, Pradeep T, Raj Hardik, Rohit K, Sagar Vinay, Sharath HS, Ullal Nihal

Bengaluru Blasters Squad

Players
BenchAgarwal Mayank, Ahlahwat Abhishek, Ahuja Suraj, Appanna Lochan, Ashraf Sarfaraz, Chethan LR, Christie Aaron, Deshpande Pavan, Gaurav, Goyal Aditya, Hegde Shubhang, Jain Prateek, Khan Aman Hakim, Khan Mohsin, Mahesh Aashish, Mahesh Tanish, Mithun Abhimanyu, More Ronit, N Varun Rao T, Naik Niranjan, Navale Bheem Rao, Naveen MG, Nischal Dega, Patil Vidyadhar, Raju Bhuvan M, Rakshith Shivkumar, Shetty Shikhar, Singh Santok, Suchith Jagadeesha, Tushar Marathe Kush

Venue Guide

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