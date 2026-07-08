Match details Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Yodhas T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 08.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Maharaja Trophy 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Monday, July 13, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, July 08, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Mysore Warriors Squad
Shivamogga Yodhas Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Anand Doddamani, Avinash D, Karma Aadithya Vishwa, Koushik V, Mani Aditya, Mohan Dheeraj, Mohith Bangalore, Prabhakar Dhruv, Pradeep T, Raj Hardik, Rohit K, Sagar Vinay, Sharath HS, Ullal Nihal
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet