Match details Bengaluru Blasters vs Coastal Kings Mangaluru T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 29.06.2026

T20

BBL
BBL

68

COA
COA

179

Match Info

Match:T20 Maharaja Trophy 2026
Date:Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Monday, July 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, June 29, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bengaluru Blasters Squad

Players
BenchAgarwal Mayank, Ahlahwat Abhishek, Ahuja Suraj, Appanna Lochan, Ashraf Sarfaraz, Chethan LR, Christie Aaron, Deshpande Pavan, Gaurav, Goyal Aditya, Hegde Shubhang, Jain Prateek, Khan Aman Hakim, Khan Mohsin, Mahesh Aashish, Mahesh Tanish, Mithun Abhimanyu, More Ronit, N Varun Rao T, Naik Niranjan, Navale Bheem Rao, Naveen MG, Nischal Dega, Patil Vidyadhar, Pradeep T, Raju Bhuvan M, Rakshith Shivkumar, Shetty Shikhar, Singh Santok, Stokes Ben, Suchith Jagadeesha, Tushar Marathe Kush

Coastal Kings Mangaluru Squad

Players
Bench

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet