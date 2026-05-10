Mangesh Yadav News View all Stay updated on Mangesh Yadav’s progress as he balances a heavy weekly training load with high-stakes preparations for his debut IPL 2026 season. This is your source for the latest news on his tournament journey.

International Career

Mangesh Ram Awadh Yadav was born on October 10, 2002, in the small village of Borgaon, located in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh. A high-energy all-rounder, he bats right-handed with an aggressive intent and bowls left-arm medium fast, consistently clocking speeds around 140 kmph. While he is yet to make his official debut for the senior Indian national team, his meteoric rise in the domestic circuit and a staggering 5.2 crore rupee deal with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 2026 IPL season have placed him at the very front of the national conversation.

The story of Mangesh Yadav is one of grit, raw talent, and a deep-seated hunger to succeed against all odds. Unlike many players who come through elite urban academies, Mangesh's journey began in the dusty compounds of his village, where he initially practiced batting against his mother's bowling. His transition to a professional left-arm pacer happened relatively late, inspired by watching icons like Mitchell Johnson and RP Singh. By the age of 23, he has become one of the most feared bowlers in the Madhya Pradesh domestic structure, known specifically for his lethal yorkers and the ability to swing the ball both ways.

His "international" recognition effectively began in late 2025 when he was identified by national scouts as a high-potential replacement for seasoned left-armers. Although he has not yet donned the Blue Jersey for the senior side, his performance in the Madhya Pradesh League where he was the leading wicket-taker and his recent call-up to high-performance camps suggest that his debut is only a matter of time. In early 2026, he was included in the India A setup, a traditional stepping stone to the full international squad.

2021

February: Began making waves in local club cricket in Nagpur and Chhindwara. He would often travel 70 kilometers every day just to access better practice facilities.

October: Made his mark in the Under-19 state trials, showcasing a natural ability to generate bounce even on flat surfaces.

2022

August: Represented Madhya Pradesh in the Under-23 age group. He delivered a standout performance against Kerala, taking a six-wicket haul (6/43) that caught the eye of state selectors.

November: Continued to develop his batting, moving from a tail-ender to a reliable lower-order hitter who could "tonk" the ball for quick runs.

2023

Focused on building his physical strength to increase his bowling speed. He moved to Noida to train under professional guidance, where his coach, Phoolchand Sharma, waived his fees after seeing his immense potential.

Played several local T20 tournaments in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, gaining experience against diverse batting styles.

2024

June: Participated in the inaugural Madhya Pradesh League (MPL). Playing for the Gwalior Cheetahs, he emerged as a sensation, picking up 14 wickets in just six matches at an incredible average of 12.00.

December: Named in the Madhya Pradesh squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). He made an immediate impact, taking 3 wickets in two matches and scoring a quick-fire 28 off just 12 balls.

2025

December 16: The life-changing moment arrived at the IPL 2026 Auction in Abu Dhabi. Entering with a base price of 30 Lakhs, he triggered a fierce bidding war between SRH and RCB. Ultimately, Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured him for 5.2 crore rupees.

December 24: In interviews following the auction, Mangesh admitted he "didn't know how to process" the news, having hoped for only a single bid to enter the league.

2026

March: Currently one of the most anticipated youngsters in the IPL 2026 season. He is viewed by the RCB management as a long-term successor to Yash Dayal, providing the team with much-needed left-arm variety.

March 5: Rumors from the BCCI selection committee suggest he is being monitored for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Leagues Participation

Mangesh Yadav’s journey through various leagues highlights his adaptability and his reputation as a "clutch" player. He has proven that whether it is a local village tournament or a high-stakes state league, he has the temperament to perform when the lights are brightest.

Indian Premier League

Mangesh Yadav is the newest "millionaire" of the IPL, joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the 2026 season. His selection was not a fluke; RCB scouts had been tracking him since his dominant performance in the MP League. He is expected to share the dressing room with Virat Kohli, a dream he once thought was impossible. His role is clearly defined: provide left-arm pace, bowl accurate yorkers in the death overs, and provide "power-hitting" cameos at the end of the innings.

Year Team Notes 2025 None Unsold in previous rounds; worked on increasing pace to 140+ kmph. 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bought for ₹5.2 Crore; key left-arm pace option and lower-order batter.

The bidding war for Mangesh was one of the highlights of the 2026 auction, with his price jumping over 1,600% from his base price. This indicates the high value that modern IPL franchises place on left-arm pacers who can also contribute with the bat.

Madhya Pradesh League

The MPL was the true turning point for Mangesh. Representing the Gwalior Cheetahs, he became a household name in Madhya Pradesh. His ability to take wickets in clusters and his deceptive slower balls made him the "MVP" of his team. In one memorable match against the Bhopal Leopards, he took 4 wickets for just 18 runs, a spell that effectively guaranteed his IPL contract.

Year Team Notes 2024 Gwalior Cheetahs Leading wicket-taker (14 wickets in 6 games); won Emerging Player award. 2025 Gwalior Cheetahs Continued his dominance; recognized for bowling speeds consistently hitting 142 kmph.

Domestic Career

Mangesh Yadav’s domestic career is a testament to the "Chhindwara Spirit." Growing up in a region not typically known for producing cricketing giants, Mangesh had to create his own opportunities. He started his formal training at the Indira Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Chhindwara before moving to higher levels of competition. His rise through the Under-19 and Under-23 ranks for Madhya Pradesh was marked by a series of high-impact performances that forced selectors to take notice.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Mangesh proved that he could compete with the best in the country. While his overall statistics are still growing, his strike rate as a batsman (regularly above 180) and his wicket-taking ability make him a "complete package." He has played alongside and under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, who is also his captain at RCB. This familiarity is expected to help him settle into the professional environment of the IPL much faster than other newcomers.

One of his most significant domestic achievements was his performance in the Buchi Babu Tournament, where he scored a crucial 75 against a strong Punjab attack. This inning proved to the cricketing world that he wasn't just a "bowling all-rounder" by name, but a player who could hold his own with the bat against quality pace and spin. His domestic journey is characterized by a "never-say-die" attitude, often bowling through minor injuries to ensure his team stays in the game.

Records and Achievements

Despite his young age, Mangesh has already accumulated several prestigious milestones and awards that reflect his talent.

2022

Took 6/43 against Kerala in the Under-23 State A Trophy, his career-best figures in multi-day cricket at that time.

2024

Leading Wicket-Taker: Finished the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) with 14 wickets in 6 matches.

Emerging Player of the Year: Awarded for his standout performances in the MPL.

Recorded three four-wicket hauls in a single T20 tournament.

2025

IPL Auction Record: Secured a bid of ₹5.2 Crore, one of the highest ever for an uncapped Indian left-arm all-rounder.

Achieved a strike rate of 233.33 in his debut SMAT season (28 runs off 12 balls).

2026

Recognized as the "Fastest Rising Star" in Madhya Pradesh cricket by local sports authorities.

Personal Life

Mangesh Yadav remains a deeply humble individual whose life is centered around his family and his craft. He has often spoken about the "two worlds" he lives in—the glitzy world of professional cricket and the modest, hardworking reality of his home in Borgaon. He is known for his quiet demeanor and his habit of giving away his prize money and awards to ground staff, keeping only the trophies for himself.

Family

Mangesh’s success is the collective triumph of his family of six. His father, Ram Awadh Yadav, is a truck driver who spent months away from home, driving through dangerous roads to earn enough to support Mangesh’s dream. His mother, Reeta Yadav, was his first "coach," bowling to him in their small compound when he was a child. Mangesh is the eldest of four siblings and has three younger sisters. For years, the entire family lived in a modest 10x10 feet rented room that cost only ₹1,200 per month. His father often borrowed money from friends to buy Mangesh’s first cricket kits, debts that the family is only now able to fully repay.

Finance

As of 2026, the financial status of Mangesh Yadav has undergone a complete transformation. From surviving on a few thousand rupees a month, he is now worth an estimated ₹6 Crore to ₹7 Crore. The bulk of this wealth comes from his ₹5.2 Crore IPL contract. Despite this sudden windfall, Mangesh remains frugal. He has stated that his first priority is to clear all his father's debts and ensure his sisters receive the best possible education.

Home and Cars

While he spent his childhood in a cramped rented house, Mangesh is currently in the process of building a permanent home for his parents in Chhindwara. He does not own a collection of luxury cars. He recently purchased a Tata Safari, choosing it for its safety and space so he can travel with his entire family. He still occasionally uses a basic motorcycle for moving around his village, staying connected to his roots.

Scandals

Mangesh has maintained an exemplary public record. There have been no scandals, disciplinary issues, or controversial statements associated with him. He is widely respected by his coaches, such as Utsav Bairagi and Phoolchand Sharma, for his disciplined lifestyle and respect for elders. Even during the intense bidding war in the IPL auction, he remained calm and focused, later stating that his only goal was to play, regardless of the price tag.

Fans

Mangesh has a rapidly growing fan base, particularly among the youth of Madhya Pradesh who see him as a symbol of hope. He has approximately 85,000 followers on Instagram, where he frequently posts updates about his training and heartwarming photos with his parents. His fans often use the hashtag #ChhindwaraKaChhokra (The Boy from Chhindwara) to celebrate his achievements. He is known for spending hours after matches interacting with young fans and giving away his gloves or hats to children in the stands.