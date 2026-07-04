Melbourne Stars Cricket Team Players

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Melbourne Stars

Lanning, Meg

Australia

Kapp, Marizanne

South Africa

Sharma, Deepti

India

Bhatia, Yastika Harish

India

Garth, Kim

Australia

Dunkley, Sophia

England

Sutherland, Annabel

Australia

Jones, Amy

England

Sciver-Brunt, Katherine Helen

England

Gibson, Danielle

England

Bouchier, Maia

England

King, Alana

Australia

Flintoff, Tess

Australia

Lee, Lizelle

South Africa

Gibson, Maisy

Australia

Moloney, Sasha

Australia

Penna, Madeline

Australia

du Preez, Mignon

South Africa

Elwiss, Georgia

England

Heath, Bess

England

Mackeon, Ines

France

Hancock, Nicola

Australia

Prestwidge, Georgia

Australia

Hayward, Ella

Australia

Henry, Olivia

Australia

Day, Sophie

McKenna, Rhys

Australia

Reid, Sophie

Nevins, Jasmine

Australia

Kershaw, Erica

Australia

Raymond Hoey, Una

Ireland

Cripps, Lucy

Gill, Hasrat

Australia

Devchand, Bhavi

Australia

Perrin, Mia

Australia

Noble, Indigo

Samuel, Zoe

Australia

Kamboj, Jasmine

Australia

Aery, Ira

Australia

Beams, Kristen

Australia