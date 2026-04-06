Umran Malik News View all We invite you to find out all the latest information about cricketer Umran Malik, how he trains, which cricket matches he has already participated in, and which ones he plans to participate in. Ravindra Jadeja released, Siraj and Malik out for Duleep Trophy first round The Board of Control for Cricket in India has revealed several changes to the squads for the initial round of the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy. Navdeep Saini will take Mohammed Siraj’s place and Gaurav Yadav will step in for Umran Malik while no replacement was announced for Ravindra Jadeja. Umran Malik IPL 2023, KKR vs SRH | Twitter awes as fearless Nitish Rana smacks six boundaries off Umran Malik in 28-run over Umran Malik IPL 2023 | Sunrisers Hyderabad - Striving to overcome mediocrity in hunt for clinical old-self Umran Malik IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Umran Malik bamboozles Michael Bracewell with express pace Umran Malik IND vs SL | Twitter pities Charith Asalanka for letting towel cost him his wicket in bizarre incident

International career Umran Malik’s journey to the international format has been impressive, as the speedster was quickly able to get the attention of the Indian selectors. He was born in Jammu and Kashmir, and he also plays domestic cricket for the team. Following his impressive performances in tennis ball cricket, he also received opportunities to play in the Under-19 at the state level, where he first got to know that spike shoes existed for bowlers. He was one of the fastest bowlers in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, which further helped him to make his debut for the national side. His impressive form in the Indian Premier League and domestic format helped him to get his maiden international match. Let's take a look at his international cricket career: June 26, 2022: Umran Malik made his T20I debut for India in the series against Ireland. He bowled just one over but conceded 14 runs, due to which he did not receive another chance to bowl.

June 28, 2022: He also played in the second match against Ireland, where he finally took his first international wicket, dismissing Lorcan Tucker. Malik also conceded 42 runs in his spell.

November 25, 2022: Umran Malik was able to make his ODI debut for the team in the series against New Zealand. The first match was at Auckland, where he took two wickets, dismissing Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell while conceding 66 runs in 10 overs.

February 1, 2023: His last T20I appearance also came against New Zealand, where Malik took two wickets in just 2.1 overs while conceding just 9 runs.

July 29 2023: He had his last appearance in the ODI format against West Indies, where he bowled 3 overs, conceding 17 runs. Umran Malik has played 10 ODI and 8 T20I matches for the Indian cricket team, and his pace bowling abilities could help him to regain a chance in the squad and dominate again in the international format.

Indian Premier League In the Indian Premier League, Umran Malik has impressed various players with his speedy deliveries and has played an active role in some seasons. His IPL career so far has been displayed below: Year Information about Participation in the Tournament IPL 2021 He played his first IPL season for Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking 2 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 48 and an economy rate of 8. IPL 2022 This was his best IPL season, as he played 14 matches and secured 22 wickets at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03. IPL 2023 In the 2023 season, he played in 8 matches but only took 5 wickets at an average of 43.40 and an economy rate of 10.85. IPL 2024 He played just one match for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 season, where he bowled an over and conceded 15 runs. IPL 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad released Umran Malik ahead of the IPL 2025 auction when Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for 75 lakh INR. IPL 2026 Umran Malik has been retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for 75 lakh INR.

Domestic career On the domestic front, Umran Malik has been a part of Jammu and Kashmir’s team across all formats. He made his T20 debut against Railways on 18 January 2021, where he took 3 wickets while conceding 24 runs in 4 overs. Later he made his List A debut on 27 February 2021 against Bengal, taking up a wicket and conceding 98 runs in 10 overs. His First-class debut came against South Africa A, where he bowled 21 overs, taking up the wicket of Tony de Zorzi, and conceded 90 runs. In his first-class career, Umran Malik has played 12 matches, where he secured 16 wickets, with an average of 44.62 and an economy of 4.14. When it comes to the List A format, he has taken 15 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 41.80 and an economy of 6.67. In his entire T20 career, Malik has played 54 matches and secured 65 wickets at an average of 24.98, with an economy rate of 9.10.

Records and achievements Umran Malik's career has been filled with various ups and downs, despite which he has managed to achieve a few awards and records to his name. Awards: In the 2021 IPL season, Umran Malik held the record for the fastest delivery in the season by hitting 151 kph.

He also received the Emerging Player of the Season award in the IPL 2022 edition.

He grabbed his first IPL five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans, conceding just 25 runs in his four overs spell. Records: First-class Cricket: He has played 12 First-class matches and secured 16 wickets at an average of 44.62 and an economy rate of 4.14.

List A Cricket: In 14 List A matches, he has been able to take 15 wickets at an average of 41.80 and an economy rate of 6.67.

T20 Cricket: Throughout his career, he has played 54 T20 games and secured 65 wickets at an average of 24.98, with an economy rate of 9.10.

IPL: Umran Malik has played 26 IPL matches and secured 29 wickets at an average of 26.62, with an economy of 9.39.

ODI Cricket: He has played 10 ODI matches and taken 13 wickets at an average of 30.69 and an economy of 6.54.

T20I Cricket: Playing 8 matches for the Indian team, he has taken 11 wickets at an average of 22.09, with an economy rate of 10.48. Umran Malik's five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League and the consistent 150 kph above bowling speeds have been some of the remarkable moments in his career.