Umran Malik

Umran Malik

bowler

Full name:Umran Malik
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast
Date of Birth (Age):November 22, 1999 (26)
Zodiac Sign:Sagittarius
Height:178 cm
Hometown:Jammu, Jammu Kashmir, India
Jersey Number:24
Batting Style:Right-handed Batsman
Bowling Style:Right-arm fast
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

India

Jammu And Kashmir

Kolkata Knight Riders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches10871346
Innings98121246
Overs61.023.1125.286.0151.2
Balls-----
Maidens201341
Runs3992435605591394
Wickets1311121559
Avg30.6922.0946.6637.2623.62
SR28.1512.6362.6634.415.38
Eco6.5410.484.466.59.21
BB33435
4w00003
5w00001
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches10871346
Innings427512
Not outs32239
Runs25591645
Balls Faced112731936
Avg2011.8815
SR18.1825080.8284.21125
Fours01603
Fifties00000
Sixies00423
Highest24181419
Hundreds00000

Umran Malik Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

25

PBKS

PBKS

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

181

LSG

LSG

182

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

192

KKR

KKR

160

ResultGujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

181

KKR

KKR

180

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

161

RR

RR

155

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

155 & 1

KKR

KKR

155 & 4

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

165

KKR

KKR

169

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

142

KKR

KKR

147

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

194

KKR

KKR

192

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

247

GT

GT

218

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

148

MI

MI

147

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

163

DC

DC

203

Umran Malik News

View all

We invite you to find out all the latest information about cricketer Umran Malik, how he trains, which cricket matches he has already participated in, and which ones he plans to participate in.

Ravindra Jadeja released, Siraj and Malik out for Duleep Trophy first round

Ravindra Jadeja released, Siraj and Malik out for Duleep Trophy first round

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has revealed several changes to the squads for the initial round of the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy. Navdeep Saini will take Mohammed Siraj’s place and Gaurav Yadav will step in for Umran Malik while no replacement was announced for Ravindra Jadeja.

Umran Malik10:34 PM, 14 April, 2023

IPL 2023, KKR vs SRH | Twitter awes as fearless Nitish Rana smacks six boundaries off Umran Malik in 28-run over

Umran Malik06:06 PM, 29 March, 2023

IPL 2023 | Sunrisers Hyderabad - Striving to overcome mediocrity in hunt for clinical old-self

Umran Malik10:22 PM, 01 February, 2023

IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Umran Malik bamboozles Michael Bracewell with express pace

Umran Malik07:23 PM, 10 January, 2023

IND vs SL | Twitter pities Charith Asalanka for letting towel cost him his wicket in bizarre incident

International career

Umran Malik’s journey to the international format has been impressive, as the speedster was quickly able to get the attention of the Indian selectors. He was born in Jammu and Kashmir, and he also plays domestic cricket for the team. Following his impressive performances in tennis ball cricket, he also received opportunities to play in the Under-19 at the state level, where he first got to know that spike shoes existed for bowlers. He was one of the fastest bowlers in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, which further helped him to make his debut for the national side.

His impressive form in the Indian Premier League and domestic format helped him to get his maiden international match. Let's take a look at his international cricket career:

  • June 26, 2022: Umran Malik made his T20I debut for India in the series against Ireland. He bowled just one over but conceded 14 runs, due to which he did not receive another chance to bowl.
  • June 28, 2022: He also played in the second match against Ireland, where he finally took his first international wicket, dismissing Lorcan Tucker. Malik also conceded 42 runs in his spell.
  • November 25, 2022: Umran Malik was able to make his ODI debut for the team in the series against New Zealand. The first match was at Auckland, where he took two wickets, dismissing Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell while conceding 66 runs in 10 overs.
  • February 1, 2023: His last T20I appearance also came against New Zealand, where Malik took two wickets in just 2.1 overs while conceding just 9 runs.
  • July 29 2023: He had his last appearance in the ODI format against West Indies, where he bowled 3 overs, conceding 17 runs.

Umran Malik has played 10 ODI and 8 T20I matches for the Indian cricket team, and his pace bowling abilities could help him to regain a chance in the squad and dominate again in the international format.

Indian Premier League

In the Indian Premier League, Umran Malik has impressed various players with his speedy deliveries and has played an active role in some seasons. His IPL career so far has been displayed below:

Year

Information about Participation in the Tournament

IPL 2021

He played his first IPL season for Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking 2 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 48 and an economy rate of 8.

IPL 2022

This was his best IPL season, as he played 14 matches and secured 22 wickets at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.

IPL 2023

In the 2023 season, he played in 8 matches but only took 5 wickets at an average of 43.40 and an economy rate of 10.85.

IPL 2024

He played just one match for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 season, where he bowled an over and conceded 15 runs.

IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad released Umran Malik ahead of the IPL 2025 auction when Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for 75 lakh INR.

IPL 2026

Umran Malik has been retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for 75 lakh INR.

Domestic career

On the domestic front, Umran Malik has been a part of Jammu and Kashmir’s team across all formats. He made his T20 debut against Railways on 18 January 2021, where he took 3 wickets while conceding 24 runs in 4 overs. Later he made his List A debut on 27 February 2021 against Bengal, taking up a wicket and conceding 98 runs in 10 overs. His First-class debut came against South Africa A, where he bowled 21 overs, taking up the wicket of Tony de Zorzi, and conceded 90 runs.

In his first-class career, Umran Malik has played 12 matches, where he secured 16 wickets, with an average of 44.62 and an economy of 4.14. When it comes to the List A format, he has taken 15 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 41.80 and an economy of 6.67. In his entire T20 career, Malik has played 54 matches and secured 65 wickets at an average of 24.98, with an economy rate of 9.10.

Records and achievements

Umran Malik's career has been filled with various ups and downs, despite which he has managed to achieve a few awards and records to his name.

Awards:

  • In the 2021 IPL season, Umran Malik held the record for the fastest delivery in the season by hitting 151 kph.
  • He also received the Emerging Player of the Season award in the IPL 2022 edition.
  • He grabbed his first IPL five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans, conceding just 25 runs in his four overs spell.

Records:

  • First-class Cricket: He has played 12 First-class matches and secured 16 wickets at an average of 44.62 and an economy rate of 4.14.
  • List A Cricket: In 14 List A matches, he has been able to take 15 wickets at an average of 41.80 and an economy rate of 6.67.
  • T20 Cricket: Throughout his career, he has played 54 T20 games and secured 65 wickets at an average of 24.98, with an economy rate of 9.10.
  • IPL: Umran Malik has played 26 IPL matches and secured 29 wickets at an average of 26.62, with an economy of 9.39.
  • ODI Cricket: He has played 10 ODI matches and taken 13 wickets at an average of 30.69 and an economy of 6.54.
  • T20I Cricket: Playing 8 matches for the Indian team, he has taken 11 wickets at an average of 22.09, with an economy rate of 10.48.

Umran Malik's five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League and the consistent 150 kph above bowling speeds have been some of the remarkable moments in his career.

Personal life

Umran Malik was born on 22 November 1999 in Jammu to Abdul Rashid, who is a fruit seller, and Seema Begum. He did not complete his studies and dropped out of school after his tenth class was completed. His performances in the tennis ball cricket matches caught the attention of the selectors, due to which he was also a part of the Under-19 state selection. At this time, Umran Malik played with the leather ball for the very first time and learned about spike shoes for bowlers. He has been a part of Jammu and Kashmir in the domestic format, making his debut in 2021.

Family Life

Umran Malik was born on 22 November 1999 in Jammu to a fruit seller, Abdul Rashid, and Seema Begum. Also, he is single and has yet to marry, with his other family information being private. He sometimes posts images with his family over his social media handles or shares stories in media interviews.

Financial Standing

According to some estimates and reports, Umran Malik's net worth stands at approximately 9 crore INR as of 2024. His major sources of income include the Indian Premier League, along with the domestic and league matches he plays for the respective teams. He was also recently bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 auction for a whopping price of 75 lakh INR, contributing to his net worth.

Cars and House

As of now, Umran Malik just owns one car, which is the Mahindra Thar, that he gifted to his father upon receiving a maiden call-up to play for the Indian cricket team in 2022. Also, he owns a lavish house in Srinagar, Jammu, but the details of his house and its worth are yet to be known by the fans.

Scandals

Umran Malik has not been involved in any scandals during his cricket career. The speedster is known for his impressive pace deliveries but various fans are concerned about his sudden disappearance from the game after he played his last international match for the Indian team, following which he was dropped.

Fans and Social Media Presence

Umran Malik is also active on social media platforms, where fans can connect with him and check out his life and match updates. On his Instagram, he has over 1.7 million followers, and he actively posts about his trips, match practices, behind-the-scenes, and much more.

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