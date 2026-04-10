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International career

Yash Dayal, a left-arm fast-medium bowler from Uttar Pradesh, is still waiting for his debut in international cricket. Although he has shown strong performances in domestic matches, he has not yet played for the Indian national team. However, his talent has been noticed, and he has been called up to several important squads.

Here is a timeline of his international career:

November 2024: Yash Dayal was named to the Indian national team for the Test Series against Bangladesh.

2024-2025: He was added to India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad as a reserve player.

Leagues Participation

Yash Dayal has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has had mixed performances across the seasons.

Indian Premier League

Yash Dayal started his IPL career in 2022 when Gujarat Titans selected him in the auction for ₹3.2 crores. His performance that season wasn't strong. He played 11 matches, giving away 296 runs with an economy rate of 9.27 and taking 11 wickets.

In 2023, his performance dropped, and he played 5 matches, taking only 2 wickets at an economy rate of 11.79. Due to his disappointing results, Gujarat Titans released him before the 2024 auction.

In 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore picked him up for ₹5 crore. He played 14 matches and gave away 459 runs at an economy rate of 9.15, taking 15 wickets.

For IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bangalore kept him in their squad for ₹5 crore.

Year Team Auction Price Matches Played Runs Given Economy Rate Wickets Taken 2022 Gujarat Titans ₹3.2 Crore 11 296 9.27 11 2023 Gujarat Titans - 5 - 11.79 2 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore ₹5 Crore 14 459 9.15 15 2025 Royal Challengers Bangalore ₹5 Crore - - - -

Domestic career

Yash Dayal started his domestic cricket career with Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on 21 September 2018, playing against Chhattisgarh. He took one wicket for 41 runs from 9 overs. In November 2018, he played his first Ranji match against Goa and took two wickets on debut.

In his first Ranji season, Yash took 30 wickets in 8 matches, with an economy rate of 2.87. He became the third-best bowler for Uttar Pradesh in that season. To date, he has taken 72 wickets in 42 innings from 23 first-class matches, with an economy rate of 2.97 and an average of 29.26.

Yash played his first match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in February 2019, where he took one wicket for 17 runs in four overs. During the 2021-2022 season, he played seven matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking 14 wickets at an economy rate of 3.77. He took five wickets in a match against Hyderabad.

Yash also made his T20 debut for Uttar Pradesh on 6 November 2021 against Delhi at the Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium. He played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy during the 2021-2022 season, taking part in a match against Hyderabad on 9 November 2021.

In October 2024, Yash played in the Ranji Trophy for Uttar Pradesh, taking 4 wickets against Bengal.

Records and achievements

Yash Dayal has achieved several key milestones in his cricket career across various formats and tournaments:

Indian Premier League (IPL):

Played 28 matches and took 28 wickets. His best performance was 3/20 with an average of 32.86.

Played 28 matches and took 28 wickets. His best performance was 3/20 with an average of 32.86. T20 Matches:

Played 56 matches. He scored 1,561 runs and took 53 wickets.

Played 56 matches. He scored 1,561 runs and took 53 wickets. First-Class Matches:

Played 27 matches, scoring 336 runs and taking 55 wickets.

Played 27 matches, scoring 336 runs and taking 55 wickets. Ranji Trophy (Debut Season):

Took 30 wickets in his debut season, becoming the third most successful bowler for Uttar Pradesh.

Took 30 wickets in his debut season, becoming the third most successful bowler for Uttar Pradesh. IPL 2024 Season:

Played 14 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He took 15 wickets and helped the team reach the playoffs, finishing as co-leader for the most wickets in the squad.

Personal life

Yash Dayal has a life outside of cricket that has sparked interest, including his family, finances, cars, and some controversies.

Family

Yash Dayal was born on December 13, 1997, in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. His father, Chandrapal Dayal, played as a fast bowler in the Vijay Hazare Trophy during the 80s and 90s. His mother, Radha Dayal, is a homemaker. Information about Yash Dayal's wife and children is not publicly available.

Finance

As of December 2024, media reports suggest that Yash Dayal's net worth is around ₹16 to ₹17 crores (about $2 million USD). This estimate includes his IPL 2024 retention price of ₹5 crores. More updates will follow if new information is available.

Cars and House

Yash Dayal owns an MG Hector SUV and a Honda X-Blade motorcycle. He lives in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Scandals

In June 2023, a cartoon posted on his official Instagram account caused offense to a certain community. Yash deleted the post and said that his account had been hacked. He filed a complaint with Instagram. In the same month, he shared a story about a murder case. He later deleted it, claiming the post was a mistake.

Fans

In 2023, a story Yash posted about a tragic incident in Delhi sparked backlash on social media. Some of his followers found it offensive. In December 2024, fans criticized Yash for posting a video with former Indian captain M. S. Dhoni. The video, which showed Yash and Zahir Khan both dismissing Dhoni in an IPL 2024 match, upset some fans. Yash Dayal has 370k followers on Instagram.