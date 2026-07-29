Yorkshire vs Worcestershire England Domestic One-Day Cup 2026 Match Prediction YOR 54 % Chance of Winning WOR 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The One-Day Cup is about to have one of the most exciting games in Group B, as it will be Yorkshire going against Worcestershire. This match will be played on 29 July at 3:30 PM IST at Clifton Park Ground. Yorkshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Sussex by 184 runs. On the other hand, Worcestershire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Hampshire by 4 runs. Which one of these two teams becomes the first to grab its third win of the season?

Who will win? Yorkshire Worcestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Worcestershire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Yorkshire.

William Luxton, from Worcestershire, has scored 205 runs in 3 innings at an average of 68.33.

Fateh Singh, from Yorkshire, has taken 9 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.55.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire will enter the next game against Worcestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as William Luxton, who has scored 205 runs in 3 innings at an average of 68.33, and Benjamin Cliff, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.28. On the other hand, Worcestershire will be standing as a close contender in the next game. The team has been strong against Yorkshire in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Daniel Lategan, who has scored 8

93 runs in 2 innings at an average of 46.50, and Fateh Singh, who holds 9 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.55.

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 54%

Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 46%

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Yorkshire did not have a good start to the tournament, but they have regained their form well. The team is now having one loss and two wins in the three games it has played this season. With the next game being against Worcestershire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as George Hill, who has scored 126 runs in 3 innings at an average of 63, and Sam Whiteman, who has scored 135 runs in 3 innings at an average of 45. Ben Coad has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 14.83.

On the other hand, Worcestershire has shown why they are the defending champions this season. The team has played just two games till now, and they have managed to win both of them. Even in the upcoming match against Yorkshire, they will be standing as a close contender. Their record over the home team has been strong in recent games. They have batsmen such as Kashif Ali, who has scored 85 runs in 2 innings at an average of 42.50, and Henry Cullen, who has scored 84 runs in 2 innings at an average of 42. Beyers Swanepoel was able to take 3 wickets for the team in one inning at an average of 5.

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Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Yorkshire and Worcestershire will be played at Clifton Park Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Yorkshire. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is known for offering a balanced T20 surface with typical English conditions. Pacers will be able to find some movement early in the game, but the batters will be able to score well once they settle. Spinners will be able to do well in the middle overs, which makes stroke play challenging. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Yorkshire and Worcestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Cloudy 58% 16° - 27° C 18 kmph

Cloudy 58% 16° - 27° C 18 kmph

Yorkshire and Worcestershire Player List

Team Form

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Kuldeep Yadav, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 24.25, and Finlay Bean, who has scored 79 runs in 3 innings at an average of 39.50.

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire has been on a winning streak in this format for a long time. The team has not lost any of its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Tom Taylor, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 39.50, and Gareth Roderick, who has scored 40 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 63.49.

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Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

William Luxton is the highest run-scorer for Yorkshire this season. He has managed to score 205 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 68.33.

Daniel Lategan is the highest run-scorer for Worcestershire in this tournament. He has been able to score 93 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 46.50.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Benjamin Cliff is the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire in the next game. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 17.28.

Fateh Singh has been dominant with the ball for Worcestershire this season. He has managed to take 9 wickets in just 2 innings for the team at an average of 12.55.