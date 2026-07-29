Yorkshire vs Worcestershire England Domestic One-Day Cup 2026 Match Prediction
YOR
54%
Chance of Winning
WOR
46%
Parimatch
List a
Clifton Park Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Worcestershire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Yorkshire.
- William Luxton, from Worcestershire, has scored 205 runs in 3 innings at an average of 68.33.
- Fateh Singh, from Yorkshire, has taken 9 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.55.
Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning
Yorkshire will enter the next game against Worcestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as William Luxton, who has scored 205 runs in 3 innings at an average of 68.33, and Benjamin Cliff, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.28. On the other hand, Worcestershire will be standing as a close contender in the next game. The team has been strong against Yorkshire in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Daniel Lategan, who has scored 8
93 runs in 2 innings at an average of 46.50, and Fateh Singh, who holds 9 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.55.
- Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 54%
- Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 46%
Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Yorkshire did not have a good start to the tournament, but they have regained their form well. The team is now having one loss and two wins in the three games it has played this season. With the next game being against Worcestershire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as George Hill, who has scored 126 runs in 3 innings at an average of 63, and Sam Whiteman, who has scored 135 runs in 3 innings at an average of 45. Ben Coad has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 14.83.
On the other hand, Worcestershire has shown why they are the defending champions this season. The team has played just two games till now, and they have managed to win both of them. Even in the upcoming match against Yorkshire, they will be standing as a close contender. Their record over the home team has been strong in recent games. They have batsmen such as Kashif Ali, who has scored 85 runs in 2 innings at an average of 42.50, and Henry Cullen, who has scored 84 runs in 2 innings at an average of 42. Beyers Swanepoel was able to take 3 wickets for the team in one inning at an average of 5.
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Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Yorkshire and Worcestershire will be played at Clifton Park Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Yorkshire. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is known for offering a balanced T20 surface with typical English conditions. Pacers will be able to find some movement early in the game, but the batters will be able to score well once they settle. Spinners will be able to do well in the middle overs, which makes stroke play challenging. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Yorkshire and Worcestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Yorkshire and Worcestershire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Lyth Adam
batsman
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Luxton William
batsman
Lategan Dan
no information yet
Whiteman Sam
wicket keeper
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Bean Finlay
wicket keeper
Libby Jake
batsman
Wharton James Henry
batsman
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Bennison Will
no information yet
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Hill George
all rounder
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Bess Dom
bowler
Taylor Tom
all rounder
Coad Ben
bowler
Swanepoel Beyers
all rounder
White Curtley-Jack
bowler
Singh Fateh
bowler
Yadav Kuldeep Singh
bowler
Gibbon Ben
all rounder
Team Form
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire has been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Kuldeep Yadav, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 24.25, and Finlay Bean, who has scored 79 runs in 3 innings at an average of 39.50.
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire has been on a winning streak in this format for a long time. The team has not lost any of its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Tom Taylor, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 39.50, and Gareth Roderick, who has scored 40 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 63.49.
Yorkshire vs Worcestershire
List a
Clifton Park Ground, null
Yorkshire
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Worcestershire
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Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters
William Luxton is the highest run-scorer for Yorkshire this season. He has managed to score 205 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 68.33.
Daniel Lategan is the highest run-scorer for Worcestershire in this tournament. He has been able to score 93 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 46.50.
Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers
Benjamin Cliff is the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire in the next game. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 17.28.
Fateh Singh has been dominant with the ball for Worcestershire this season. He has managed to take 9 wickets in just 2 innings for the team at an average of 12.55.
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