Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction LAN 46 % Chance of Winning NOT 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group A of the One-Day Cup will be an intense one, as it will be Lancashire going against Nottinghamshire. This match will be played on 30 July at 3:30 PM IST at the New Lancashire County Cricket Ground. Lancashire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Kent by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Leicestershire by 5 wickets. Which one of these two teams will be able to continue its winning streak?

Who will win? Lancashire Nottinghamshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Nottinghamshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Lancashire.

Keaton Jennings, from Lancashire, has scored 230 runs in 3 innings at an average of 76.66.

Joe Pocklington, from Nottinghamshire, has taken 10 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 10.80.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Lancashire in recent games, which could help them to get the win. They have players such as Freddie McCann, who has scored 158 runs in 3 innings at an average of 52.66, and Joe Pocklington, who holds 10 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 10.80. On the other hand, Lancashire will be keen to secure another win in the next game. The team will be taking home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Keaton Jennings, who has scored 230 runs in 3 innings at an average of 76.66, and Tom Bailey, who has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.

Lancashire Chances of Winning: 46%

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 54%

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Lancashire has finally found its best form in this tournament, after starting with a loss. The team is now having a loss and two wins in the three games it has played, as it aims to get another win. In the upcoming match against Nottinghamshire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Marcus Harris, who has scored 178 runs in 3 innings at an average of 59.33, and Josh Bohannon, who has scored 129 runs in 3 innings at an average of 43. Mitchell Stanley has managed to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 39.75.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire has received a strong start to this tournament. After playing three games, the team stands at the top of the table with no losses in any of them. Against Lancashire, their record has been strong in recent games, which might help the team to come out victorious. Thus, they will be looking at the next game as a chance to continue their winning run. They have batsmen such as Kyle Verreyne, who has scored 130 runs in 3 innings at an average of 65, and Benjamin Martindale, who has scored 106 runs in 3 innings at an average of 35.33. Lyndon James has managed to take 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19.50.

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Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire will be played at New Lancashire County Cricket Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Lancashire. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is known to offer typical English conditions. Pacers will be able to get some swing early in the game before the pitch starts to favour the batsmen. Spinners will be able to do well at this venue in the middle overs as the ball grips. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Sunny 72% Humidity 9° - 17° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 72% Humidity 9° - 17° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Lancashire and Nottinghamshire Player List

Team Form

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as George Balderson, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 45, and Matty Hurst, who has scored 79 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26.33.

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire has been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team is now having three consecutive wins and just two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Brett Hutton, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.20, and Lyndon James, who has scored 78 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 104.

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Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Keaton Jennings is the highest run-scorer for Lancashire this season. He has managed to score 230 runs in just 3 innings at an average of 76.66.

Freddie McCann is the highest run-scorer for Nottinghamshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 158 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 52.66.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Tom Bailey is standing tall as the leading wicket-taker for Lancashire this season. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 16.

Joe Pocklington is the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 10 wickets in just 3 innings at an average of 10.80.