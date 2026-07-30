Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction
NOR
45%
Chance of Winning
LEI
55%
Parimatch
List a
County Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Leicestershire has won two and lost one out of its last five head-to-head matches against Northamptonshire.
- Nathan McSweeney, from Northamptonshire, has scored 210 runs in 3 innings at an average of 70.
- Ruan de Swardt, from Leicestershire, has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 18.14.
Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning
Leicestershire will enter the next game against Northamptonshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Northamptonshire, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Hamza Shaikh, who has scored 263 runs in 4 innings at an average of 87.66, and Ruan de Swardt, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 18.14. On the other hand, Northamptonshire will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 210 runs in 3 innings at an average of 70, and Yuzvendra Chahal, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.20.
- Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 45%
- Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 55%
Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Northamptonshire has struggled to continue its strong form in this tournament. Even though the team started its campaign with a win, it has encountered two consecutive losses as they aim to regain their winning momentum. In the next game against Leicestershire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage which could help them to some extent. They have batsmen such as George Bartlett, who has scored 188 runs in 6 innings at an average of 62.66, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who has scored 120 runs in 3 innings at an average of 40. Raphael Weatherall has been able to take 4 wickets in just 2 innings at an average of 22.50.
On the other hand, Leicestershire has shown mixed performances in this tournament. The team started its campaign with two consecutive wins but then encountered two consecutive losses, which has affected their momentum. But against Northamptonshire, their record has been strong which could help them to secure a win and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Ruan de Swardt, who has scored 190 runs in 4 innings at an average of 47.50, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 154 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38.50. Alex Green has been able to take 6 wickets in 3 innings for the team at an average of 25.66.
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Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Northamptonshire and Leicestershire will be played at County Ground in Northampton, which gives the home-ground advantage to Northamptonshire. This venue has hosted a total of 8 ODIs, out of which 4 have been won by the team batting first, and 3 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 193, but it falls to 156 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Northamptonshire and Leicestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Northamptonshire and Leicestershire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Vasconcelos Ricardo
wicket keeper
Eskinazi Stevie
batsman
Miller Angus H
all rounder
Patel Rishi
batsman
Sharma Aadi
all rounder
Mike Ben
all rounder
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Shaikh Hamza
batsman
Bartlett George
batsman
Kelly Nicholas Frederick
batsman
Merwe Stuart Padraig van der
batsman
Holland Ian
all rounder
McManus Lewis
wicket keeper
Cox Ben
wicket keeper
Procter Luke
all rounder
Green Ben
all rounder
Chahal Yuzvendra
bowler
Scriven Tom
all rounder
Leech Dominic
bowler
Patel Ajaz
bowler
Louw Tiaan Cornelius
no information yet
Green Alex M
no information yet
Team Form
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire has not been able to do well in this format of the game. The team is only having one win and four losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Luke Procter, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 38.75, and Aadi Sharma, who has scored 54 runs in 3 innings at an average of 27.
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire has shown some mixed performances in this format. The team has managed to secure two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Ian Holland, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 39.75, and Stephen Eskinazi, who has scored 124 runs in 4 innings at an average of 41.33.
Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
LeicestershireLEI
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|WWLLW
NorthamptonshireNOR
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|WLLLW
Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire
List a
County Ground, null
Northamptonshire
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Leicestershire
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Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters
Nathan McSweeney is the highest run-scorer for Northamptonshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 210 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 70.
Hamza Shaikh is the highest run-scorer for Leicestershire in this tournament. He has managed to score 263 runs in just 4 innings at an average of 87.66.
Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers
Yuzvendra Chahal has been the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire. He has managed to take 5 wickets in just 3 innings at an average of 27.20.
Ruan de Swardt is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire in this tournament. He has been able to take an impressive total of 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 18.14.
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