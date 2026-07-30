Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction NOR 45 % Chance of Winning LEI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The next game in the One-Day Cup has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will be Northamptonshire going against Leicestershire. This match is all set to take place between the two teams on 31 July at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in Northampton. Northamptonshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Surrey by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Leicestershire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Nottinghamshire by 5 wickets.

Who will win? Northamptonshire Leicestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Leicestershire has won two and lost one out of its last five head-to-head matches against Northamptonshire.

Nathan McSweeney, from Northamptonshire, has scored 210 runs in 3 innings at an average of 70.

Ruan de Swardt, from Leicestershire, has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 18.14.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire will enter the next game against Northamptonshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Northamptonshire, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Hamza Shaikh, who has scored 263 runs in 4 innings at an average of 87.66, and Ruan de Swardt, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 18.14. On the other hand, Northamptonshire will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 210 runs in 3 innings at an average of 70, and Yuzvendra Chahal, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.20.

Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 45%

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 55%

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Northamptonshire has struggled to continue its strong form in this tournament. Even though the team started its campaign with a win, it has encountered two consecutive losses as they aim to regain their winning momentum. In the next game against Leicestershire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage which could help them to some extent. They have batsmen such as George Bartlett, who has scored 188 runs in 6 innings at an average of 62.66, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who has scored 120 runs in 3 innings at an average of 40. Raphael Weatherall has been able to take 4 wickets in just 2 innings at an average of 22.50.

On the other hand, Leicestershire has shown mixed performances in this tournament. The team started its campaign with two consecutive wins but then encountered two consecutive losses, which has affected their momentum. But against Northamptonshire, their record has been strong which could help them to secure a win and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Ruan de Swardt, who has scored 190 runs in 4 innings at an average of 47.50, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 154 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38.50. Alex Green has been able to take 6 wickets in 3 innings for the team at an average of 25.66.

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Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Northamptonshire and Leicestershire will be played at County Ground in Northampton, which gives the home-ground advantage to Northamptonshire. This venue has hosted a total of 8 ODIs, out of which 4 have been won by the team batting first, and 3 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 193, but it falls to 156 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Northamptonshire and Leicestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 38% Humidity 10° - 23° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 38% Humidity 10° - 23° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Northamptonshire and Leicestershire Player List

Team Form

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire has not been able to do well in this format of the game. The team is only having one win and four losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Luke Procter, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 38.75, and Aadi Sharma, who has scored 54 runs in 3 innings at an average of 27.

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has shown some mixed performances in this format. The team has managed to secure two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Ian Holland, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 39.75, and Stephen Eskinazi, who has scored 124 runs in 4 innings at an average of 41.33.

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Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Nathan McSweeney is the highest run-scorer for Northamptonshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 210 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 70.

Hamza Shaikh is the highest run-scorer for Leicestershire in this tournament. He has managed to score 263 runs in just 4 innings at an average of 87.66.

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal has been the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire. He has managed to take 5 wickets in just 3 innings at an average of 27.20.

Ruan de Swardt is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire in this tournament. He has been able to take an impressive total of 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 18.14.