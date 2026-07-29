Warwickshire vs Surrey One-Day Cup Match Prediction
WAR
48%
Chance of Winning
SUR
52%
Parimatch
List a
Edgbaston
Who will win?
Facts:
- Warwickshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Surrey.
- George Garton, from Warwickshire, has scored 121 runs in 3 innings at an average of 40.33.
- Benji Floros, from Surrey, has taken 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 25.71.
Warwickshire vs Surrey Chances of Winning
Surrey will enter the upcoming match against Warwickshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances in recent games, which could help them to get the win. They have players such as Adam Thomas, who has scored 222 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 90.98, and Benji Floros, who took 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 25.71. On the other hand, Warwickshire will be eager to secure a win in the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong over Surrey in recent games, which could help them to win. They have players such as George Garton, who has scored 121 runs in 3 innings at an average of 40.33, and Jake Lintott, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.66.
- Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 48%
- Surrey Chances of Winning: 52%
Warwickshire vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Warwickshire has not been able to do well in this tournament. The team has started its campaign with three consecutive losses, as it now aims to secure its first win in the next game where they take the home-ground advantage. Against Surrey, the team has also been strong in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Ethan Bamber, who has scored 83 runs in 3 innings at an average of 27.66, and Kai Smith, who has scored 78 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26. Tazeem Chaudry Ali has been able to take 3 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 43.66.
On the other hand, Surrey has shown some good performances in this season. The team has played three games out of which they won two and lost just one. Now with the upcoming match being against Warwickshire, the team will be taking it as an advantage to continue its winning momentum further in the tournament. They have batsmen such as Rishi Patel, who has scored 219 runs in 3 innings at an average of 73, and Josh Blake, who has scored 95 runs in 3 innings at an average of 47.50. Rishi Patel has also been able to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 31.
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Warwickshire vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction
The upcoming match between Warwickshire and Surrey will be played at Edgbaston, which gives the home-ground advantage to Warwickshire. This venue has already hosted a total of 67 ODIs, out of which 28 have been won by the team batting first, and 32 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 236, but it falls to 189 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Warwickshire and Surrey won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Warwickshire and Surrey Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Yates Robert
batsman
Sibley Dominic
batsman
Lalit Jani Vaansh
no information yet
Patel Ryan
batsman
Malik Zen
no information yet
Thomas Adam Roger George
no information yet
Davies Alex
wicket keeper
Burns Rory
batsman
Barnard Ed
bowler
Blake Josh
batsman
Smith Kai
wicket keeper
Lawes Thomas Edward
all rounder
Garton George
bowler
Gorantla Nikhil Venkata
no information yet
Lintott Jacob
bowler
Floros Benji
bowler
Bamber Ethan
bowler
Ealham Thomas Mark
all rounder
Taylor Charlie
no information yet
Taylor James
bowler
Hannon-Dalby Oliver
bowler
Majid Yousef
bowler
Team Form
Warwickshire Team Form
Warwickshire has been on a losing streak in this format of the game. The team holds just one win and four consecutive losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Rob Yates, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 45.33, and Alex Davies, who has scored 69 runs in 3 innings at an average of 23.
Surrey Team Form
Surrey has not been able to secure consistent wins in this format of the game. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Yousef Majid, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 38, and Dom Sibley, who has scored 109 runs in 3 innings at an average of 36.33.
Warwickshire vs Surrey Head to Head
Warwickshire vs Surrey
List a
Edgbaston, null
Warwickshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Surrey
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Warwickshire vs Surrey Top Batters
George Garton is the highest run-scorer for Warwickshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 121 runs for the team in just 3 innings at an average of 40.33.
Adam Thomas is the highest run-scorer for Surrey in this tournament. He has managed to score 222 runs for the team in 3 innings at a strike rate of 90.98.
Warwickshire vs Surrey Top Bowlers
Jake Lintott is the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 20.66.
Benji Floros is the leading wicket-taker for Surrey in this tournament. He has been able to take 7 wickets for the team in just 3 innings at an average of 25.71.
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