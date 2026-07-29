Warwickshire vs Surrey One-Day Cup Match Prediction WAR 48 % Chance of Winning SUR 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The next game in Group A of the One-Day Cup will be an intense one, as it features Warwickshire going against Surrey. This match will be played on 29 July at 3:30 PM IST at Edgbaston. Warwickshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Somerset by 125 runs. On the other hand, Surrey is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Northamptonshire by 6 wickets. Can Warwickshire finally secure its first win of the season in the next match?

Who will win? Warwickshire Surrey Vote 0 votes

Facts: Warwickshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Surrey.

George Garton, from Warwickshire, has scored 121 runs in 3 innings at an average of 40.33.

Benji Floros, from Surrey, has taken 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 25.71.

Warwickshire vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Surrey will enter the upcoming match against Warwickshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances in recent games, which could help them to get the win. They have players such as Adam Thomas, who has scored 222 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 90.98, and Benji Floros, who took 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 25.71. On the other hand, Warwickshire will be eager to secure a win in the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong over Surrey in recent games, which could help them to win. They have players such as George Garton, who has scored 121 runs in 3 innings at an average of 40.33, and Jake Lintott, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.66.

Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 48%

Surrey Chances of Winning: 52%

Warwickshire vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Warwickshire has not been able to do well in this tournament. The team has started its campaign with three consecutive losses, as it now aims to secure its first win in the next game where they take the home-ground advantage. Against Surrey, the team has also been strong in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Ethan Bamber, who has scored 83 runs in 3 innings at an average of 27.66, and Kai Smith, who has scored 78 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26. Tazeem Chaudry Ali has been able to take 3 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 43.66.

On the other hand, Surrey has shown some good performances in this season. The team has played three games out of which they won two and lost just one. Now with the upcoming match being against Warwickshire, the team will be taking it as an advantage to continue its winning momentum further in the tournament. They have batsmen such as Rishi Patel, who has scored 219 runs in 3 innings at an average of 73, and Josh Blake, who has scored 95 runs in 3 innings at an average of 47.50. Rishi Patel has also been able to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 31.

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Warwickshire vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming match between Warwickshire and Surrey will be played at Edgbaston, which gives the home-ground advantage to Warwickshire. This venue has already hosted a total of 67 ODIs, out of which 28 have been won by the team batting first, and 32 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 236, but it falls to 189 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Warwickshire and Surrey won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Cloudy 53% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 53% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Warwickshire and Surrey Player List

Team Form

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire has been on a losing streak in this format of the game. The team holds just one win and four consecutive losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Rob Yates, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 45.33, and Alex Davies, who has scored 69 runs in 3 innings at an average of 23.

Surrey Team Form

Surrey has not been able to secure consistent wins in this format of the game. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Yousef Majid, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 38, and Dom Sibley, who has scored 109 runs in 3 innings at an average of 36.33.

Warwickshire vs Surrey List a Edgbaston, null Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Surrey Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now!

Warwickshire vs Surrey Top Batters

George Garton is the highest run-scorer for Warwickshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 121 runs for the team in just 3 innings at an average of 40.33.

Adam Thomas is the highest run-scorer for Surrey in this tournament. He has managed to score 222 runs for the team in 3 innings at a strike rate of 90.98.

Warwickshire vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Jake Lintott is the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 20.66.

Benji Floros is the leading wicket-taker for Surrey in this tournament. He has been able to take 7 wickets for the team in just 3 innings at an average of 25.71.