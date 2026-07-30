Kent vs Somerset England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction KEN 55 % Chance of Winning SOM 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR One of the most intense Group A clashes in the One-Day Cup is all set to take place, as it will be Kent going against Somerset. This match is all set to take place on 31 July at 3:30 PM IST at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. Kent is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Lancashire by 6 wickets. Somerset is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Warwickshire by 125 runs. Which one of these two teams will be able to come out strong in the next game.

Who will win? Kent Somerset Vote 0 votes

Facts: Somerset has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Kent.

Harry Finch, from Kent, has scored 114 runs in 3 innings at an average of 38.

James Langridge, from Somerset, has managed to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 22.40.

Kent vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Kent will enter the next game against Somerset with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Harry Finch, who has scored 114 runs in 3 innings at an average of 38, and Ekansh Singh, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 23.40. On the other hand, Somerset will be standing as a close contender in the upcoming match. The team has also been strong against Kent in recent games, which could help them to secure a win and rank up in the standings. They have players such as Tom Lammonby, who has scored 260 runs in 3 innings at an average of 86.66, and James Theedom, who holds 4 wickets in one game at an average of 13.50.

Kent Chances of Winning: 55%

Somerset Chances of Winning: 45%

Kent vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kent has not been able to carry the same form in which they started the tournament. The team is having just one win and two losses in the three games it has played, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. In the upcoming match against Somerset, they will be taking the home-ground advantage which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Chris Benjamin, who has scored 89 runs in 3 innings at an average of 44.50, and Daniel Bell-Drummond, who has scored 104 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34.66. Grant Stewart has managed to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.75.

On the other hand, Somerset will also be eager to secure a win in the next game. The team started the tournament with a loss but went on to secure two consecutive wins which has helped them to rank up in the standings. Their record against Kent has been strong which could help them to rank up in the standings by winning the next game. They have batsmen such as Joshua Thomas, who has scored 174 runs in 3 innings at an average of 87, and Lewis Goldsworthy, who has scored 112 runs in 2 innings at an average of 56. James Langridge has managed to take 5 wickets in just 2 innings at an average of 22.40.

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Kent vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kent and Somerset will be played at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, which gives the home-ground advantage to Kent. This venue has hosted a total of 12 ODIs, out of which 7 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 250, but it falls to 184 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Kent and Somerset won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 58% Humidity 14° - 23° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 58% Humidity 14° - 23° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Kent and Somerset Player List

Team Form

Kent Team Form

Kent has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Joe Denly, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 28, and Sam Northeast, who has scored 95 runs in 3 innings at an average of 31.66.

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has now been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue its winning streak in the upcoming match. They have players such as Migael Pretorius, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.75, and Savin Perera, who has scored 116 runs in 3 innings at an average of 38.66.

Kent vs Somerset List a St Lawrence Ground, null Kent Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.08 Bet Now!

Kent vs Somerset Top Batters

Harry Finch is holding his place as the highest run-scorer for Kent this season. He has managed to score 114 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 38.

Tom Lammonby is the highest run-scorer for Somerset in this tournament. He has been able to score a total of 260 runs in just 3 innings at an average of 86.66.

Kent vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Ekansh Singh is still holding his place as the leading wicket-taker for Kent. He has been able to take 5 wickets for the team in just 3 innings at an average of 23.40.

James Langridge is the leading wicket-taker for Somerset in this tournament. He has been able to take a total of 5 wickets in just 2 innings at an average of 22.40.