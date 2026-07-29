Sussex vs Essex England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction SUS 44 % Chance of Winning ESS 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Group B of the One-Day Cup is about to have a classic match coming up next for the fans, as it would be Sussex going against Essex. This match will be played on 29 July at 3:30 PM IST at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground. Sussex will be heading to this game after losing its previous match against Yorkshire by a margin of 184 runs. On the other hand, Essex is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Derbyshire by just 9 runs. Can Sussex secure its first win of the season, or will it be another huge loss for them?

Who will win? Sussex Essex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Essex has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Sussex.

Jack Carson, from Sussex, has scored 146 runs in 3 innings at an average of 48.66.

Matt Critchley, from Essex, has taken 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 20.40.

Sussex vs Essex Chances of Winning

Essex will enter the next game against Sussex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sussex in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Noah Thain, who has scored 114 runs in 2 innings at an average of 57, and Matt Critchley, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.40. On the other hand, Sussex will be keen to secure their first win of the season. The team takes the home-ground advantage over Essex, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jack Carson, who has scored 146 runs in 3 innings at an average of 48.66, and Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who took 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.33.

Sussex Chances of Winning: 44%

Essex Chances of Winning: 56%

Sussex vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sussex has not been able to give their best performances in this season. Even though the team has played three games, they have lost all three of them, with their last loss coming from a huge margin. In the upcoming match against Essex, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Charlie Tear, who has scored 129 runs in 3 innings at an average of 43, and Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who has scored 125 runs in 3 innings at an average of 41.66. Sean Hunt was able to take 3 wickets for the team in its last game at an average of 18.

On the other hand, Essex has been one of the top performing teams in Group B. Even though they started the tournament with a loss, they have finally secured a win in the last game to regain their winning momentum. Against Sussex, their record has been strong which could help them to continue the same form. They have batsmen such as Tom Westley, who has scored 102 runs off 97 balls in one inning, and Simon Fernandes, who has scored 64 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32. Charlie Bennett has managed to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 24.33.

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Sussex vs Essex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sussex and Essex will be played at Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Sussex. This venue has already hosted 3 ODIs, and all three of them have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 131, but it increases to 134 in the second innings. Since the pitch has shown favour to the chasing teams, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Sussex and Essex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 57% Humidity 16° - 28° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 57% Humidity 16° - 28° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Sussex and Essex Player List

Team Form

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as it aims to put an end to its losing streak. They have players such as Toby Munt, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 28.25, and George Thomas, who has scored 72 runs in 3 innings at an average of 24.

Essex Team Form

Essex has regained its winning momentum once again in this tournament. The team is now having a total of four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Mackenzie Jones, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 26.25, and Matt Critchley, who has scored 44 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22.

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Sussex vs Essex Top Batters

Jack Carson is leading the run-scoring charts for Sussex in this tournament. He has managed to score a total of 146 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 48.66.

Noah Thain is standing tall as the highest run-scorer for Essex this season. He has managed to score a total of 114 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 57.

Sussex vs Essex Top Bowlers

Fynn Hudson-Prentice is still holding his place as the leading wicket-taker for Sussex. He has managed to take a total of 6 wickets in just 2 innings at an average of 20.33.

Matt Critchley is the leading wicket-taker for Essex in this tournament. He has been able to take 5 wickets for the team in just 2 innings at an average of 20.40.