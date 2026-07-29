Durham vs Glamorgan England Domestic One-Day Cup 2026 Match Prediction DUR 56 % Chance of Winning GLA 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group A of the One-Day Cup will be intense, as it will feature Durham going against Glamorgan. This match will be played on 29 July at 3:30 PM IST at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. Durham is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Sussex by 72 runs. On the other hand, Glamorgan is heading to the next game after losing its previous match against Middlesex by 8 wickets. Can Durham continue its winning streak or will Glamorgan put an end to the same?

Who will win? Durham Glamorgan Vote 0 votes

Facts: Glamorgan and Durham have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Ben Stokes, from Durham, has scored 181 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 104.02.

Dan Douthwaite, from Glamorgan, has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 24.20.

Durham vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Durham will enter the next game against Glamorgan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Durham in recent games, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Ben Stokes, who has scored 181 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 104.02, and Will Rhodes, who took 5 wickets in an inning at an average of 10.20. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be keen to regain its winning momentum. For this, the team will be relying on its player performances, as it remains eager to make a comeback. They have players such as Alex Horton, who has scored 152 runs in 3 innings at an average of 50.66, and Dan Douthwaite, who took 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 24.20.

Durham Chances of Winning: 56%

Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 44%

Durham vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Durham has received a dominant start to the current season of One-Day Cup. The team has played two games and won both of them, as they now aim to secure a hat-trick of wins. In the upcoming match against Glamorgan, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. Also, their record over them has been good in recent games. They have batsmen such as Alex Lees, who has scored 140 runs in 2 innings at an average of 70, and Graham Clark, who has scored 75 runs in 2 innings at an average of 37.50. Luke Robinson has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 25.33.

On the other hand, Glamorgan will also stand eager to secure a win in the next game. The team started its campaign with an impressive win, but has encountered two consecutive losses since then. In the next game against Durham, the team will be eager to regain its form, as they were not able to do well in the previous match. They have batsmen such as Jack Hope-Bell, who has scored 133 runs in 3 innings at an average of 44.33, and Eddie Byrom, who has scored 110 runs in 3 innings at an average of 36.66. Romano Franco was able to take 3 wickets for the team in 3 matches at an average of 33.66.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Durham vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming match between Durham and Glamorgan will be played at Riverside Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Durham. This venue has already hosted a total of 28 ODIs, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first, and 15 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands high at 240, but it falls to 192 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Durham and Glamorgan won't be affected due to the weather conditions, but the sky will remain cloudy.

Cloudy 64% 14° - 23° C 19 kmph

Cloudy 64% 14° - 23° C 19 kmph

Durham and Glamorgan Player List

Team Form

Durham Team Form

Durham has been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the winning momentum. They have players such as James Minto, who took 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 29.66, and Colin Ackermann, who has scored 51 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25.50.

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan has struggled to secure wins in the current stages of the tournament. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Andy Gorvin, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 44.66, and Dan Douthwaite, who has scored 26 runs in 3 innings at an average of 8.66.

Durham vs Glamorgan List a Riverside Ground, null Durham Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.38 Bet Now! Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.81 Bet Now!

Durham vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Ben Stokes is the highest run-scorer for Durham in this tournament. He has managed to score 181 runs for the team in 2 innings at a strike rate of 104.02.

Alex Horton has been one of the key run-scorers for Glamorgan in this season. He has managed to score a total of 152 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 50.66.

Durham vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Will Rhodes stands tall as the leading wicket-taker for Durham this season. In just one inning, he was able to take a five-wicket haul at an average of 10.20.

Dan Douthwaite continues to be a key wicket-taker for Glamorgan in this tournament. Playing three games this season, he has managed to take 5 wickets for the team at an average of 24.20.